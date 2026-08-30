UFC Veteran Scores Savage Spinning Elbow Knockout on Mike Perry Fight Card
Mike Perry might be the centerpiece of the inaugural event from fight promotion Dual: Arena, but it was another UFC veteran that helped kick things off with an absolutely savage knockout.
It’s been a busy week for combat sports fans, as the UFC alone has held three different cards between Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, Road to UFC on Friday, and UFC Shanghai on Saturday.
The latter card took place on Saturday morning in the United States and closed out with a major upset when Song Yadong knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov, but the rest of the day also featured plenty of regional MMA action from around the globe.
Dillon Danis Withdrew From Mike Perry Matchup During Duel Arena 1 Fight Week
One show flying under the radar for all but the most hardcore MMA fans was Duel Arena 1 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL, which was supposed to be headlined by former UFC and current BKFC star Perry taking on Dillon Danis.
The card was largely built around the bad blood between the two headlining fighters, but Duel Arena 1 took a seismic just days out from the event when Danis pulled out from the fight with an arm injury.
Danis’ withdrawal didn’t come as a massive shock to MMA fans familiar with the 33-year-old’s tumultuous combat sports career, but it did leave the Duel: Arena brass scrambling to find a replacement opponent for Perry before UFC, PFL, and Karate Combat veteran Brandon Jenkins answered the call.
UFC Veteran AJ Cunningham Opens Duel Arena 1 With Jaw-Dropping KO
The headlining matchup with Jenkins is Perry’s second MMA fight this year after “Platinum” returned to the sport for the first time since leaving the UFC and defeated Nate Diaz as part of the main card for MVP MMA 1 in May.
Duel Arena 1 featured four MMA bouts out of eleven total fights, including an early matchup in the lightweight division between UFC veteran AJ Cunningham and Joe Penafiel.
Even though Duel Arena 1 took a major hit with the loss of Danis, Cunningham at least helped get the promotion’s first event off to a sensational start when he flatlined Penafiel with an incredible spinning elbow.
AJ Cunningham Secures First Win Since UFC Exit
The knockout of Penafiel was easily the most violent highlight of Cunningham’s career, and the 31-year-old now holds a 12-5 record in MMA after exiting the UFC last year.
“The Savage” had a lengthy amateur career that saw him compile an 11-4 record before turning pro in 2018, and after going 10-2 to start his pro career he initially missed out on a chance to join the UFC when he was knocked out by Steven Nguyen on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.
Cunningham rebounded with a first-round finish three months later before accepting a short-notice opportunity to face Ľudovít Klein, but after being stopped in that bout he dropped a decision to Su Young You in March of last year and saw his UFC run come to end after only two fights.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.