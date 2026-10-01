Ex-UFC Title Challenger Gets New Opponent Just Weeks Out From UFC Edmonton

With just over two weeks to go until the event, a former UFC title challenger has now been booked to face a new opponent at UFC Edmonton.

Scheduled to take place at Rogers Place on October 17, this year’s edition of UFC Edmonton is headlined by top-ranked welterweight contenders Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott.

Along with Malott, another Canadian star will also be in action in the night’s co-main event when Jasmine Jasudavicius takes on Erin Blanchfield in a huge women’s flyweight contest.

Mackenzie Stiller Steps in to Face Katelyn Cerminara at UFC Edmonton

There are plenty of other Canadians scheduled to compete throughout the UFC Edmonton card, but unfortunately Jamey-Lyn Horth will miss out on the chance to fight in her home country for the second time this year after withdrawing from a scheduled bout with Katelyn Cerminara due to injury.

JJ Aldrich (red gloves) fights Jamey-Lyn Horth (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First reported by Jake Noecker, The Ultimate Fighter 34 contestant Mackenzie Stiller is stepping in to replace Horth and will meet Cerminara at UFC Edmonton on less than three weeks’ notice.

Short-Notice UFC Debut Sees Mackenzie Stiller Return to Flyweight Division

Following a brief amateur run that saw her submit all four of her opponents in the first round, Stiller made her professional MMA debut in 2023 and submitted Maria Henderson (wife of former UFC and Bellator titleholder Benson Henderson) at Bellator 293.

Stiller began her professional MMA career with three-straight wins before falling to Sumiko Inaba at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego, but after moving on to the LFA last year the 27-year-old submitted her next three opponents.

That successful LFA run led earned “Mack-Judo” an invitation to compete on Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter, where she dropped a unanimous decision to Delphine Benouaich in her opening bout.

Former Title Challenger Katelyn Cerminara Returns From Lengthy Layoff at UFC Edmonton

Stiller is one of several TUF 34 contestants that have joined the UFC this year even after suffering losses during the show, and the UFC Edmonton matchup with Cerminara will see her return to 125 lbs. for the first time since her loss to Inaba in Bellator.

Coming into UFC Edmtonon on a two-fight skid, Cerminara has been out of action for well over two years now and was defeated by Maycee Barber her last time out at UFC 299.

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Blonde Fighter” previously challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight belt at UFC 247 back in 2020, and the 37-year-old put together an impressive run of four-straight wins immediately before she dropped decisions to Barber and former flyweight title challenger Manon Fiorot.

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Stiller stepping in to replace Horth and make her promotional debut against Cerminara, UFC Edmonton is set to go ahead with 13 scheduled fights on October 17.

UFC Edmonton Fight Card

Main Event: Joaquin Buckely vs. Mike Malott

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Louis Jourdain vs. Timmy Cuamba

Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Perez

Tanner Boser vs. Jhonata Diniz

Melissa Croden vs. Chelsea Chandler

Gilbert Urbina vs. Julien Leblanc

Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow

Soo Young Yoo vs. Cody Chovancek

Javad Mahjoub vs. Joel Faglier