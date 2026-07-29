Banger Main & Co-Main Event Fights Revealed for UFC Edmonton Event

The upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Edmonton officially has its main and co-main event bouts set.

Scheduled to take place at Rogers Place on October 11, the event will mark the UFC’s first visit to Edmonton since another UFC Fight Night in 2024 that closed out with Brandon Moreno’s unanimous decision victory over Amir Albazi.

The UFC will undoubtedly make an effort to stack the card with as many Canadian names as possible, and two of the country’s biggest stars are slated to compete in the top two fights.

Mike Malott Gets Second UFC Main Event in Canada

Announced by Sportsnet, Mike Malott and Joaquin Buckley will headline UFC Edmonton in a pivotal fight for the welterweight division.

Mike Malott (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Canada’s Malott is fresh off his first UFC Fight Night main event, as he headlined UFC Winnipeg in April and secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus for stopping former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the third round.

Gilbert Burns (red gloves) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That victory brought Malott’s winning run to four fights, as he also stopped Charles Radtke in May of last year and took unanimous decisions over Trevin Giles and Kevin Holland after suffering his lone UFC loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Joaquin Buckley Looks to Snap Losing Run at UFC Edmonton

Ranked two spots ahead of Malott at #9 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings, Buckley currently finds himself on his first two-fight skid since dropping down to the welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“New Mansa” initially competed at middleweight in the UFC, but back-to-back losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis in 2022 encouraged him to move down to 170 lbs. and kick off what eventually turned into a six-fight win streak.

Sean Brady (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckley’s winning run was stopped by former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman when the pair headlined UFC Atlanta last year, and in his most recent outing at UFC 328 the 32-year-old also dropped a decision to Sean Brady.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Rebooked for UFC Edmonton

In addition to the main event between Malott and Buckley, Sportsnet also revealed that a rescheduled women’s flyweight bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Erin Blanchfield will serve as the co-main event for UFC Edmonton.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two women were originally supposed to meet in Philadelphia, PA next month at UFC 330, but an injury to Blanchfield delayed a matchup that has serious implications for the women’s flyweight title picture.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) reacts after defeating Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) in the womens flyweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blanchfield has won back-to-back fights since falling short to Manon Fiorot in a title eliminator bout in 2024, while Jasudavicius also rebounded from her own loss to Fiorot by taking a decision over Karine Silva at UFC Winnipeg in April.