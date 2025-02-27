Alexander Volkanovski gives candid answer on UFC future, wants to 'love it'
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski recognizes he is at a crossroads in his MMA career.
Having lost three fights in a row, including two to current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in a two-year period, Volkanovski has already begun to see the writing on the wall: retirement.
Alexander Volkanovski Reflects on MMA Return
In an interview with Ariel Helwani released Tuesday, Volkanovski cleared the air regarding his MMA future, what he hopes to gain from a vacant title fight opposite Diego Lopes, and where he sees himself holistically.
"I still love it, but how much longer do I wanna do this to myself and my body?" Volkanovski asked. "I do want to eventually sail off in the sunset, right? I've already started that. I'm here on the farm and I enjoyed the last year. It's been incredible."
Alexander Volkanovski Contemplated Exiting MMA
With Volkanovski thinking about his post-fighting career, accepting a fight against Lopes (who has been already branded as a rising star) only serves a few purposes – one of which is validation.
"I'll be honest with you, a few months ago I didn't know," Volkanovski said regarding ever returning to the UFC or MMA. I was like, 'I might not be the same guy I was, but it doesn't mean I can't win'. I'll still be strategic. I've always been like that."
Volkanovski's strategic focus allowed him to have a lightbulb moment to lure his career back to square one - in other words, a return to the UFC.
"Well, now I'm like, wait a second... I feel great," Volkanovski said. "I can't believe how good I'm feeling, how fast and sharp I'm feeling. I'm in a great position."
Volkanovski can not only regain his title April 12, but also reinvigorate a sense of dominance once again that few featherweights ever reach.
For now, only time will tell.
