How to watch UFC Vegas 103 & betting odds for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The UFC remains on the West Coast as it returns for a UFC Vegas 103 Fight Night installment at the UFC APEX with a 12-fight card headlined by a critical flyweight five-rounder between No. 6-ranked Manel Kape (20-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) vs. No. 8-ranked Asu Almabayev (21-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC).
Kape has won three of his last four fights despite multiple failed bookings, cancellations and other factors. However, the 31-year-old won this past December against Bruno Silva (14-6-2 MMA, 4-3, 1 NC UFC), securing a third-round TKO finish.
Kape told reporters Wednesday he believes he is deserving of the next UFC flyweight title shot given a lack of true top contenders, alongside fresh matchups for Champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5 MMA, 13-3 UFC).
Manel Kape Shares Title Fight Aspirations
Despite fighting a late replacement, Kape's objective remains the same.
"Brandon [Royval] pulled out. Winning against Brandon Royval, I would’ve been the No. 1 in the ranking. It’s not my fault. I’m here doing my job," Kape said.
Kape said regardless of opponent, he would be ready at all costs for arguably the biggest fight of his life.
“And again, Deiveson Figueiredo pulled out, Alex Perez pulled out, Kai Kara-France pulled out, all these fighters [have] been pulling out," Kape said. "I’ve been doing my work. So after Asu, 100 percent I’m getting my title shot.”
Almabayev Discusses UFC Jitters
Almabayev's goal is identical to Kape's, but he recognizes he has less to lose given how green his UFC career is thus far.
“Pressure? What pressure? Pressure is my last name,” Almabayev said. “I bring the pressure. So this is nothing new for me. Obviously, it’s the first time in the UFC. I’ve fought all over the world. I’ve fought in different organizations. I’ve fought in main events and big cards. This is something I’m built for. This is what I need.”
Almabayev rides a 17-fight unbeaten streak since Sept. 2017, but Kape is certainly the most prominent name Almabayev has fought thus far.
The rest of the card features a slew of prospects and veterans attempting to solidify their own UFC dreams throughout the evening.
Check out the bout order and watch info below, as the event gets underway at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
UFC Vegas 103 Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Manel Kape (-218) vs. Asu Almabayev (+180), flyweight (five rounds, non-title fight)
- Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage (+100) vs. Julian Marquez (-120), middleweight
- Nasrat Haqparast (+210) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-258), lightweight
- Hyder Amil (+170) vs. William Gomis (-205), featherweight
- Danny Barlow (-310) vs. Sam Patterson (+250), welterweight
UFC Vegas 103 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Austen Lane (+410) vs. Mario Pinto (-550), heavyweight
- Ricardo Ramos (+320) vs. Chepe Mariscal (-410), featherweight
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (+270) vs. John Castaneda (-325), bantamweight
- Danny Silva (-238) vs. Lucas Almeida (+195), featherweight
- Andrea Lee (+180) vs. JJ Aldrich (-218), women's flyweight
- Charles Johnson (-130) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (+110), flyweight
- Montana De La Rosa (+114) vs. Luana Carolina (-135), women's flyweight
Odds are subject to change as of Friday, Feb. 28, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dan Hooker explains injury that cost him Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 313