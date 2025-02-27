UFC releases 6 fighters from roster, including veterans with winning records
Cody Stamann, Julio Arce, and Josh Culibao are just some of the UFC fighters to get their walking papers this week.
If fighting to get into the UFC wasn't already hard enough, staying on the roster is a completely different story. Making room for newer prospects from the regional scene, the premier MMA promotion has reportedly parted ways with six more fighters.
As of Wednesday, Cody Stamann, Julio Arce, Josh Culibao, Taylor Lapilus, Jonathan Pearce, and Kleydson Rodrigues are no longer on the UFC.com roster (h/t: Tom Feely).
Let's take a closer look at the recently-released fighters.
Cody Stamann (UFC Record: 7-7-1)
A 15-fight UFC veteran, bantamweight Stamann made his debut in 2017, sharing the Octagon with current champ Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, also going to a draw with Chinese contender Song Yadong in 2019.
Dana White drops Justin Gaethje's new UFC 313 matchup, Kansas City headliner revealed
Julio Arce (UFC Record: 6-4)
The 35-year-old Arce was signed to the UFC off Dana White's Contender Series in 2017, leaving the promotion on a win, defeating Herbert Burns by knockout last March. Arce went 6-4 in the UFC and has a win over Dan Ige.
Josh Culibao (UFC Record: 3-4-1)
Once on a three-fight win streak in the UFC, Culibao would drop his last 3, two of which were split decision losses. The Aussie's most recent fight came on home soil at UFC 305 in Sydney, where he fought Ricardo Ramos.
Taylor Lapilus (UFC Record: 6-2)
The most surprising roster cut in all of this is Taylor Lapilus (21-4). Lapilus was initially cut from the UFC in 2015 following a winning 3-1 record. Lapilus had to fight his way back through France's regional scene to get on the UFC roster once again in 2023.
However, it was very short-lived like the first time, the UFC releasing Lapilus after yet another 3-1 run. This is likely due to the fact all four of Lapilus' fights went to decision this time around.
One of Lapilus' last wins came over the aforementioned Cody Stamann.
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Jonathan Pearce (UFC Record: 5-4)
Jonathan Pearce started his UFC career out strong, winning five out of his first six fights. Things took a turn for "JSP" however, the featherweight losing three in a row and not having won since 2022.
Two years ago, Pearce became the first fighter to defeat top prospect Christian Rodriguez.
Kleydson Rodrigues (UFC Record: 1-3)
At 29 years old, Kleydson Rodrigues' time in the UFC comes to an end.
Rodrigues missed weight twice in his run, on one occasion having to cancel a fight with contender Tatsuro Taira. Rodrigues' sole win was a 59-second KO of Shannon Ross at UFC 284. The Brazilian leaves the promotion off back-to-back losses.
