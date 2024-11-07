(Exclusive) Aiemann Zahabi Talks New UFC Ranking, Floats Option for Next Fight
Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) may have lost his "prospect status" years ago, but the Canadian didn't lose hope in joining the ranks of the elite UFC Bantamweight division, where he now stands with a #14 ranking right next to his name after battering Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton this past weekend.
It's been a long road to get here for the 36-year-old Zahabi, who really turned his career around from back-to-back losses in 2017 and 2019 to a redemption arc of five-straight wins since his return in 2021.
"I'm grateful, honestly," Zahabi told MMA Knockout of his new UFC ranking. "I'm happy that I stuck to it. When I started in the UFC, I won my first fight, and then I had lost two in a row, and everyone, like all the media, the journalists, they all kind of turned their back on me. I lost my prospect status."
"Then, I climbed up throughout the UFC one fight at a time. I trained in the dark, basically. Like, I'm underground, under the radar, and I just kept getting better every fight... It's nice to just make my name over the years and now to cap it off over a big-time veteran like Pedro Munhoz. I feel like I outclassed him. I really feel like I made my mark now."
Zahabi Can Get Behind Fighting "Chito" Vera
With wins over TUF Champion Ricky Turcios, the formerly undefeated Javid Basharat, and even more confidence from beating a perennial contender in Munhoz, Zahabi's more than ready to face off with the best the bantamweight division has to offer, seeking a ranked opponent for the first time in his career.
"I like the 'Chito' fight, could be good, too," Zahabi name-dropped #6 bantamweight contender Marlon "Chito" Vera as a potential opponent. "There's so many. [Top 15] they're all tough opponents. It's one of the most stacked divisions, I think."
With fighters like Jonathan Martinez and Kyler Phillips in front of him, the streaking Zahabi could make sense for "Chito" Vera. After all, the former title challenger needs a win after two-straight losses to Sean O'Malley and Deveison Figueiredo.
Championship Aspirations
As for "dream" fights at 135...
"The title fight's a dream," Zahabi said. "It doesn't matter who's holding [the belt]. That's obviously the main goal at the end."
2-0 in 2024 and with a whole lot of momentum heading into next year, Montreal's Aiemann Zahabi says he'd like to return at a rumored UFC event in Canada in early 2025 and hopes to fight 2-3 times in total next year.
