(Exclusive) BKFC Boss Reveals Why Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. Got Postponed
BKFC President David Feldman has addressed why the crossover fight between TikTok's Bryce Hall and Kimbo Slice Jr. isn't happening at Knuckle Mania 5.
Having booked his bareknuckle boxing debut in December, the son of the legendary street fighter Kimbo Slice was set to share the Squared Circle with Hall on Jan. 25 in Philadelphia, but Slice would withdraw earlier this week to due to unknown reasons.
Hall took to social media not long after, claiming Slice was scared and had "ghosted" David Feldman and co. to avoid losing to the TikToker.
BKFC Loses Crossover Fight: ‘Kimbo Slice Jr. Is Afraid of TikTok Dancing Bryce Hall'
BKFC Boss Feldman Speaks On Hall vs. Slice Jr.
On Friday, Feldman cleared up Slice's situation in an interview with MMA Knockout.
"Something happened with Kimbo Slice," Feldman said. "He actually just got outta the police academy and just started to become a cop, and his schedule wasn't allowing for him to really dedicate the way he needed to dedicate for this fight. So, it's not canceled, it's postponed."
Along with being a police officer, Kevin Ferguson Jr. is a 3-3 former Bellator MMA fighter and a one-time boxer with Misfits.
His opponent Bryce Hall doesn't have many fights under his belt. He lost his influencer boxing debut to Austin McBroom in 2021 and later won his BKFC debut in 2023 - a TKO stoppage of Gee Perez through two rounds.
Feldman Says Fight Could Be Rebooked In March/April
Many thought they'd never see the social media sensation in BKFC again with Hall never having to fight a day in his life given his online following, but that wouldn't stop the 25-year-old from coming back to the BKFC, and neither will their first booking falling apart.
BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion
"It's probably gonna happen end of March, beginning of April once he gets settled in," Feldman said of a likely new date for Hall vs. Slice. "I think it's something that really intrigued the fans. The 'aura' of Kimbo Slice... Kimbo Slice's kid is fighting this TikTok guy. I thought that the fans really, really, kind of got behind that."
"Although a lot of people wanted to see it, it didn't really lose the enthusiasm for watching this event."
BKFC Knuckle Mania 5 will continue on Jan. 25 with a stacked tripleheader. Former UFC stars collide in the main event, with former world champ Eddie Alvarez making his return against Jeremy Stephens.
Also on the card is a heavyweight title fight between Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell, plus Bec Rawlings vs. Taylor Starling.
More BKFC & MMA News
• Eddie Alvarez Says Team 2-0 vs. Jeremy Stephens: ‘We Know What Needs to Be Done'
• UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions
• UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Full Card, Stream, Start Time, & Odds
• Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.