UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Full Card, Stream, Start Time, & Odds
The UFC's 2025 event schedule begins at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The card, UFC Vegas 101, is headlined by a strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern (14-5 MMA) and Amanda Ribas (13-5 MMA).
UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 - Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The pair met in Oct. 2019, as Ribas beat Dern by decision when both women had a combined 14 wins.
Since, both have taken their own path forward toward title contention. Ribas is 2-2 in her last four, with her most recent win coming against Luana Pinheiro in Nov. 2023 with a third-round TKO. Her last fight came against former champion Rose Namajunas last March, losing a decision.
For Dern, she is seeking her 10th UFC win in an attempt to win two in a row. She saidearlier this week to UFC.com she's had time to reflect on the loss to adjust her gameplan.
“It's been amazing, fighting such top-level fighters,” Dern said. “It's given me a lot of time to be able to see that I have the potential to be there with them and that I’m meant to be here. Obviously, when I'm fighting, it's maybe a little bit tough and everything, but once I go back and watch the fight, I see like, ‘OK, it's just little mistakes.’ It's just little things. It really just comes down to experience.”
Pivotal Welterweight Fight Booked for Rumored UFC Miami Event in April
Experience will be paramount, as Dern-Ribas 2 is set for five rounds to top a 14-fight card.
Tapology is leaning toward Dern with a slight edge compared to Ribas, 53 percent to 47 percent as of Friday evening.
Take a look at the full bout order below, as the card airs on ESPN+ in the U.S.
UFC Vegas 101 Updated Order + Odds
Odds are from DraftKings and subject to change as of Saturday morning.
UFC Vegas 101 Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
- Main Event: Mackenzie Dern (+160) vs. Amanda Ribas (-192), women's strawweight
- Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio (-135) vs. Carlston Harris (+114), welterweight
- Cesar Almeida (-258) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+210), middleweight
- Chris Curtis (+180) vs. Roman Kopylov (-218), middleweight
- Christian Rodriguez (+215) vs. Austin Bashi (-265), featherweight
- Punahele Soriano (+170) vs. Uros Medic (-205), welterweight
UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Live Weigh-In Stream & Results
UFC Vegas 101 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT)
- Featured Prelim: Jose Johnson (-162) vs. Felipe Bunes (+136), flyweight
- Marco Tulio (-470) vs. Ihor Potieria (+360), middleweight
- Thiago Moises (-166) vs. Trey Ogden (+140), lightweight
- Preston Parsons (+455) vs. Jacobe Smith (-625), welterweight
- Ernesta Kareckaite (-270) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+220), women's flyweight
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-265) vs. Bruno Lopes (+215), light heavyweight
- Fatima Kline (-850) vs. Victoria Dudakova (+575), women's strawweight
- Joe Solecki (+500) vs. Nurullo Aliev (-700), lightweight
UFC Fight Night Dern vs. Ribas 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-Champion Dominick Cruz to Make Retirement Announcement at UFC Seattle
• UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions
• Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
• BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.