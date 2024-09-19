(Exclusive) Max Holloway Talks Absent BMF Belt vs. Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway had no say in the BMF title being up for grabs at UFC 308.
The former UFC Featherweight Champion turned into a BMF Champion overnight at UFC 300 last April, taking the silver strap from Justin Gaethje with a buzzer-beater KO in his first title defense.
Holloway is now set to take on current champ Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 on Oct. 21 in a fight not for the BMF belt but for undisputed featherweight gold, which Holloway held from 2017 to 2019.
Holloway On 'BMF' Title Status
Spain's Topuria, who won the world title by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February, had suggested he fight for Holloway's unique title prior to their booking.
However, we don't always get what we wish for, with "Blessed" saying the UFC never talked to him about upping the stakes with the BMF title on the line at UFC 308.
"UFC never told me nothing about it," Holloway told MMA Knockout in a recent interview, courtesy of Stake. "That's something you gotta uphold with UFC. That's not my choice. At the end of the day, it is what it is. I go out there, I get my hand raised, it's whatever.... I go out there. I'd be on the bad end of it, people are still gonna consider him as a BMF anyway. So, it doesn't matter."
"Last time I checked, everybody used to claim, like, 'Oh, the BMF title is a whatever. This is fake', and 'Why would somebody want to fight for the title?' But now as soon as I have it, I feel like everybody and their mom wanna fight for it now. So, it's hilarious."
Does "Blessed" Consider Topuria A BMF?
Is Ilia Topuria what you call a BMF? Well, "El Matador" hasn't been around as long as Holloway, but the 27-year-old is making quite the mark on the UFC Featherweight division, winning seven-straight fights with a devastating knockout of former kingpin Volkanovski his last time out.
Holloway's been racking up his own highlights long before Topuria ever made it onto the scene, finishing Justin Gaethje in spectacular fashion to solidify himself as a clear-cut BMF titleholder.
When it comes to Topuria being in that same discussion, Holloway says it's left to the fans to determine.
"That's not my choosing to choose," Holloway said, when asked if he considered Topuria a BMF. "I think the BMF is not only a person who fights, but then it's a fan thing. Even when he was calling for it, I think a lot of fans disagreed with him anyway. At the end of the day, it is what it is. It doesn't matter what I say. It doesn't matter what I think. I'm just excited that I get to [get in the] Octagon with this guy come October 26 and I'll go out there and do my thing."
Holloway Responds To Topuria Trying To Hype Him Up
With six more weeks of training camp to go, Holloway is staying locked-in with opponent Topuria toning down the trash talk over the last several weeks, getting his own work in for champ camp.
But, that won't stop Topuria from commenting on Holloway's Instagram posts of him training for their massive fight.
"Some of my friends had to tell me that he did. I didn't even notice," Holloway said of Topuria writing 'Let's go Max'. "I was like, 'Oh, wow.' But it just proves he's a true fan, bro. This guy's a true fan, bro. Whenever I fight, he always tweets. He always says nice stuff. He always got nice stuff to say. So, this man's a fan, bro. You can't deny it. So, respect to him."
"Probably," Holloway said when asked if Topuria will have mind games for him, come fight week. "The one press conference that he did, he was talking a bunch. So, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Whatever confidence he needs to get him to himself over the line to get to the Octagon or if you think he's selling fights, he can do whatever he wants. So, if he wants to talk, he can talk - I can talk with the best of him."
"He's The Champion Right Now For A Reason..."
Max Holloway can also fight with the best of them, as the former champion has done time and time again, dethroning arguably the greatest featherweight of all time in Jose Aldo at 25 years old to now fighting the undefeated Ilia Topuria, the only recent champion he hasn't fought at the weight class.
"He's good, man. I'll be lying to you if I told you he wasn't," Holloway said of Topuria's overall game. "He's great. He's the champion right now for a reason. Great boxing. Striking wise, I think he's just a great mixed martial artist. I think he has great wrestling, super explosive, great jiu-jitsu, good to see. I can't wait to test all of those things.
"The number one thing that keeps sticking out, everybody keep talking about is boxing, is power... We'll see what happens. To hurt someone, you gotta land power shots. So, at the end of the day, I can't wait to go out there and mix it up with them."
"When I Was Ilia's Age, I Had A Couple Of Title Defenses Already"
As high of a caliber as "El Matador" is at 27 years old, another title reign could be somewhere down the line for Topuria even if his current run were to come to a halt vs. Holloway at UFC 308.
"We'll see what happens. I don't know," Holloway said, when asked if he could see Topuria becoming a two-time champ sometime after their upcoming fight. "First things first, I gotta go in there. Like you said, I won my belt at 25. I mean, finally, someone's fact checking. At the end of the day, when I was Ilia's age, I had a couple of title defenses already."
