MMA Knockout

Fans not happy with latest UFC 317 main event news

Topuria and Oliveira headline the International Fight Week card next Saturday.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC 317 main event, which will be contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira next Saturday, finally has a referee.

According to longtime MMA journalist John Morgan, Marc Goddard is on assignment for the fight, to the dismay of much of the MMA community for one reason: his fight-stoppage strategy.

READ MORE: UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC fans rip referee assignment.
Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; A general view of the Octagon while Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights David Onama (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

UFC Fans Unhappy Over Latest Topuria-Oliveira Announcement

Fans raged on 'X' over Friday's announcement, with some questioning whether it could impact the fight's outcome.

"Oh boy… another early stoppage in a fight with heavy hitters," one fan wrote.

Another fan decided to dub a nickname for Goddard, which got some much-deserved attention.

"Mark “early stoppage” Goddard, can’t stand this dude," another wrote.

Someone else went as far as to offer a prediction for the fight.

"Bet the house on Topuria no way Charles doesn’t get clipped by something early and Mark calls it at the first punch," another commented.

Charles Oliveira Makes Bold UFC 317 Proclamation

Oliveira called out Topuria in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, noting the former UFC Featherweight Champion has yet to endure what the ex-UFC Lightweight Champion has: adversity.

Oliveira calls out Topuri
Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Charles Oliveira reacts following his TKO victory against Beneil Dariush during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

"He has definitely not treated me with the same respect," Oliveira said. "I don't know [why]. He's been saying a lot, but the fact of the matter is we're going to find out on June 28. Everyone knows who the real champion is."

Topuria opted to vacate the UFC Featherweight Championship earlier this spring, citing weight cutting concerns and having the flexibility to take on other challengers.

READ MORE: Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay

Topuria defeated Max Holloway this past October to run his record to 16-0. Meanwhile, Oliveira lost the title in Oct. 2022 to now-former champion Islam Makhachev, ushering in a new era at 155 pounds.

Since the fight's announcement, Makhachev has moved to welterweight and awaits a title fight with newly-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC announces 8 fights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev event

• UFC Shanghai adds banger heavyweight contender fight

• UFC's latest post confirms the worst for Volkanovski's next fight

• Islam Makhachev's coach shares critical update on UFC star's fighting future

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News