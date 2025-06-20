Fans not happy with latest UFC 317 main event news
The UFC 317 main event, which will be contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira next Saturday, finally has a referee.
According to longtime MMA journalist John Morgan, Marc Goddard is on assignment for the fight, to the dismay of much of the MMA community for one reason: his fight-stoppage strategy.
READ MORE: UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
UFC Fans Unhappy Over Latest Topuria-Oliveira Announcement
Fans raged on 'X' over Friday's announcement, with some questioning whether it could impact the fight's outcome.
"Oh boy… another early stoppage in a fight with heavy hitters," one fan wrote.
Another fan decided to dub a nickname for Goddard, which got some much-deserved attention.
"Mark “early stoppage” Goddard, can’t stand this dude," another wrote.
Someone else went as far as to offer a prediction for the fight.
"Bet the house on Topuria no way Charles doesn’t get clipped by something early and Mark calls it at the first punch," another commented.
Charles Oliveira Makes Bold UFC 317 Proclamation
Oliveira called out Topuria in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, noting the former UFC Featherweight Champion has yet to endure what the ex-UFC Lightweight Champion has: adversity.
"He has definitely not treated me with the same respect," Oliveira said. "I don't know [why]. He's been saying a lot, but the fact of the matter is we're going to find out on June 28. Everyone knows who the real champion is."
Topuria opted to vacate the UFC Featherweight Championship earlier this spring, citing weight cutting concerns and having the flexibility to take on other challengers.
READ MORE: Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
Topuria defeated Max Holloway this past October to run his record to 16-0. Meanwhile, Oliveira lost the title in Oct. 2022 to now-former champion Islam Makhachev, ushering in a new era at 155 pounds.
Since the fight's announcement, Makhachev has moved to welterweight and awaits a title fight with newly-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC announces 8 fights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev event
• UFC Shanghai adds banger heavyweight contender fight
• UFC's latest post confirms the worst for Volkanovski's next fight
• Islam Makhachev's coach shares critical update on UFC star's fighting future
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.