UFC Shanghai adds banger heavyweight contender fight
UFC Shanghai could host the next heavyweight title contender fight.
While the division is absolutely halted by Jon Jones, the lower-ranked competition vies for their chance to become the new crop of contenders. Most likely, they will fight Tom Aspinall when he ascends the throne, so the stakes are high.
UFC's Shanghai event on August 22 is starting to take shape, with reports of the latest heavyweight contender fight booked for the event.
UFC report: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta headed to Shanghai
As per a report by MMA Latino America on X, No. 4-ranked heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich will take on Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai on August 23.
The news was also confirmed by reputable journalist Marcel Dorff on X.
Acosta is making a quick turnaround since his tight decision win over Serghei Spivac at UFC 316. He brings his five-fight winning streak, while Pavlovich looks to put together his first winning streak since suffering back-to-back losses against Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.
With this fight, UFC Shanghai is up to five contests and will also feature the Road to UFC Season 4 semi-finals. A main event has not been announced as of yet.
- Michel Pereira vs. Marco Tulio; middleweight
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; heavyweight
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev; heavyweight
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson; flyweight
- Ming Shi vs. Bruna Brasil; flyweight
Ming Shi scored a spectacular head kick knockout over Xiaocan Feng to win the Road to UFC finals in 2024.
