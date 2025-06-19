UFC's latest post confirms the worst for Volkanovski's next fight
Alexander Volkanovski might not be getting the fight fans desired after the UFC's latest slew of announcements.
'The Great' defied all odds to reclaim his featherweight throne at UFC 314, following a skid of knockout losses to the best the promotion had to offer. It was clear that his opponent, Diego Lopes, had earned a title shot based on his activity and an 'anytime, anywhere' attitude, rather than the quality of his winning streak.
After claiming the belt, Volkanovski made it very clear he won't be avoiding contenders who have earned their shot regardless of their status within the company.
Top featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has another test before challenging Volkanovski's throne
In its latest announcement, the UFC revealed the official main card for UFC Abu Dhabi, scheduled for July 26.
One thing was noticeably clear: Movsar Evloev welcoming Aaron Pico to the UFC in the five-round co-main event, rather than Volkanovski's next title challenger.
19-9 Evloev is on a nine-fight UFC winning streak, including names like Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, and Dan Ige, yet he still finds himself kept out of the title picture. Evloev has previously said the UFC is keeping him away.
So, if not Evloev, who is Volkanovski fighting next?
Barring an injury that forces Volkanovski's delay until Evloev is ready to fight again, it looks as though 'Volk' is fighting a wildcard opponent for his next title fight.
Almost none of the top-ranked featherweights make sense for Volkanovski, outside of Evloev, who would be ranked No. 2 if not for Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria assuming spots in the top five.
It was rumored that Yair Rodriguez is eyed for a rematch with Volkanovski later this year. Rodriguez was soundly knocked out by the champion in 2023, and is 3-2 in his last five fights, including an injury win over Brian Ortega.
Rodriguez may have curried some favor by defeating Patricio Pitbull, but this doesn't justify jumping the queue into an undeserved rematch.
So, unless the UFC pulls a complete wildcard matchup, such as a double-championship fight with Merab Dvalishvili, anything else would be an indictment of the already shabby rankings system and a total disservice to Evloev.
Unfortunately, this is the reality of the world's leader in MMA operating as a business rather than a sporting league.
