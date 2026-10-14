UFC Bonus Machine Booked for Massive Fight on Year-Ending UFC 335 Card

One of the UFC’s most entertaining young talents is getting a major step up in competition at UFC 335.

Scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 12, UFC 335 will officially close out the UFC calendar for 2026 ahead of the promotion’s annual break during the holiday period.

The card offers one title fight at the top of the bill, which will see Charles Oliveira attempt to defend his “BMF” belt for the first time when he meets two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in a lightweight contest.

UFC 335 Fight Card Adds Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice

Along with the headlining “BMF” title bout, UFC 335 also features a high-profile co-main event that will see former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira make his second heavyweight appearance against Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC fighter Alex Pereira watches a match during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those two matchups joined a previously-reported flyweight fight between Brandon Moreno and Charles Johnson along with an important middleweight bout featuring Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal, and a press release this week also revealed that UFC 335 will inlcude a huge women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Carli Judice.

Maycee Barber Coming Off Brutal KO Loss in Alexa Grasso Rematch

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Barber joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent and extended her professional MMA record to 8-0 when she stopped her first three UFC opponents with strikes.

Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following back-to-back losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso, “The Future” put together an impressive seven-fight win streak that included a win over former title challenger Katyln Cerminara and was capped off by a unanimous decision against Karine Silva at UFC 323.

Maycee Barber (red gloves) fights Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the verge of a title shot, Barber met former women’s flyweight titleholder Grasso in a rematch last March but ended up on the wrong end of one of the nastier knockouts of the entire year.

Alexa Grasso (red gloves) waits for Maycee Barber (blue gloves) to be examined by medical staff after their fight during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barber still holds a Top 10 spot in both the media and Meta AI rankings for the UFC women’s flyweight division, and she’ll be tasked with defending that place when she meets Judice at UFC 335.

Carli Judice Has Won Three UFC Bonuses on Current Four-Fight Win Streak

Also a veteran of DWCS, Judice became one of the rare fighters to earn a UFC contract even in a loss after she dropped a split decision to Ernesta Kareckaite in a high-paced scrap in 2023.

Juliana Miller (red gloves) fights Carli Judice (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Crispy” also came one scorecard short of a victory in her UFC debut against Gabriella Fernandes the following year, but Judice did take home a post-fight bonus after she and Fernandes were awarded “Fight of the Night” honors.

Carli Judice (red gloves) fights against Nicolle Caliari (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judice rebounded in stunning fashion last year and also secured “Performance of the Night" bonuses for back-to-back finishes of Yuneisy Duben and Nicolle Caliari, and after taking a unanimous decision over Juliana Miller the 27-year-old secured another bonus for her first-round finish of the previously-undefeated Jeisla Chaves in August.

Carli Judice (red gloves) fights against Nicolle Caliari (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Barber vs. Judice, the latest press release from the UFC also revealed that recent DWCS contract winner Quentin Pasley will make his promotional debut against Junior Tafa at UFC 335.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice

Quentin Pasley vs. Junior Tafa