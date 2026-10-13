Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 10 Live Stream Results & Highlights

This year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series closes out tonight (October 13 ) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts on Week 10.

With nine weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 32 finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 42 UFC contracts.

Alivia Bierly failed to earn a contract when she opened Week 9 with a unanimous decision against Summer Onley, but the other four winning fighters all scored first-round finishes and secured UFC contracts in the process.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 10

Things open in the lightweight division, where Jason Asher will try to extend his undefeated record when he takes on Greg Foster.

Jason Asher vs. Greg Foster. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The night’s next matchup is an all-Brazilian middleweight bout featuring undefeated talents Davi Cabral and Douglas da Lapa.

Douglas da Lapa vs. Davi Cabral. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former grappling standout Cabral stopped the first six MMA opponents he faced before going the distance his last time out in July, and da Lapa has also only seen the judges’ scorecards once through his six professional fights.

At welterweight, fans will be treated to another grappler vs. striker matchup when Luis Francischinelli takes on Will Rentz.

Will Rentz vs. Luis Francischinelli. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The penultimate fight of the night takes place at women’s bantamweight, where Aline Pereira will try to join her brother Alex in the UFC when she meets former ONE Championship star Smilla Sundell.

Smilla Sundell vs. Aline Pereira. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Pereira began her professional MMA career at 1-2 but collected back-to-back wins after going 3-0 with Karate Combat, while Smilla Sundell stopped both of her MMA opponents with strikes after making the move to MMA earlier this year.

Illias Bullaid vs. Erick Visconde. | Chris Unger-Zuffa LLC

The action for Week 10 closes out with a featherweight bout between Erick Visconde and Illias Bulaid, which was originally scheduled to take place on Week 8 before Bulaid fell ill on fight night.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 10 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 10 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

UFC president Dana White on the phone alongside the Octagon during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 10 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Erick Visconde vs. Illia Bulaid

Aline Pereira vs. Smilla Sundell

Luis Francischinelli vs. Will Rentz

Davi Cabral vs. Douglas da Lapa

Jason Asher vs. Greg Foster