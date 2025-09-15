Former UFC champ wants Diego Lopes next with Volkanovski fight on the line
Diego Lopes has the attention of a former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, after his impressive victory against Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 3.
Lopes and Silva celebrated Mexican Independence with a potential fight of the year candidate, putting it all on the line throughout two rounds. Eventually Lopes would find the finish, landing a spinning elbow on an overextending Silva to secure a TKO.
Given the fact Lopes was defeated by now-champion Alexander Volkanovski just one fight ago, he isn't primed for a rematch. That said, one former champion believes their fight could be viable as a potential title eliminator.
Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes for featherweight title eliminator
Following the result, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling shot his shot at Lopes, remarking "Winner gets the title shot. RUN IT!" on Instagram.
'Funk Master' was a career bantamweight up until April 2024. He went 12-0 from 2018 until 2023, capturing the belt and defending it three times, eventually losing it to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. He debuted as a featherweight at UFC 300 and has since built a 2-1 divisional record.
Sterling never got his flowers for his run at bantamweight, owing to the manner in which he won the belt. It was disqualification by illegal knee that handed the belt from then-champ Petr Yan to Sterling in their controversial fight at UFC 259. Sterling won the rematch but never recouped from the 'paper champ' allegations.
A return timeline for Volkanovski pins him at a PPV event either at the end of this year, or the beginning of 2026 under the new Paramount banner.
More MMA News
- Conor McGregor teases UFC return fight on White House card
- Dana White gives grim update on possible UFC White House fight for Jon Jones
- Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford
- Ugly scenes at Noche UFC 3 after spinning elbow KO leads to post-fight attack
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.