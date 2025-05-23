Fan favorite UFC fight rebooked after last-minute cancellation
A cancelled fan-favorite fight has been rebooked for June 14.
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato was cancelled from UFC Vegas 106 last week after Bellato's medical issues forced him from the fight. Last-minute isn't an understatement; the fight was cancelled during the fight scheduled beforehand.
Fortunately, Craig and Bellato will now be fighting in front of a live crowd...
Charles Oliveira boldly predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato moved to UFC Atlanta
Craig and Bellato will now square off at UFC Atlanta on June 14.
The news was first reported by Craig on his Leather'd podcast on YouTube.
"The fight's booked for three weeks on Saturday, and it's going to be in Atlanta," Craig confirmed.
This is a net positive for Craig, who was at the end of his contract and explained that he could be fighting for his job. Bellato also retains the opportunity to fight a relatively big name in front of a crowd.
The fact that the UFC booked Craig and Bellato at the APEX in the first place was shambolic decision-making.
With their addition, UFC Atlanta is up to twelve fights (subject to change):
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman; welter main event
- Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick; fly
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy; light heavy
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski; middle
- Cody Brundage vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik; middle
- Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee; welter
- Ricky Simon vs. Charles Jourdain; bantam
- Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato; light heavy
- Jamey Lyn-Horth vs. Tereza Bleda; fly
- Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa; fly
- Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa; welter
More MMA Knockout News
- Fan petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC belt hits major milestone
- Jon Jones hits Tom Aspinall with brutal McGregor-style insult
- Rampage Jackson reveals crazy training tactic for Jon Jones fight
- Movsar Evloev confirms next fight in message to Alexander Volkanovski
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.