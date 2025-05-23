Charles Oliveira boldly predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena could be a foregone conclusion if the fight enters Makhachev's wheelhouse.
Maddalena showcased some impressive grappling against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, and believes Muhammad was the perfect practice opponent for Makhachev.
However, Oliveira believes Makhachev could be too strong for 'JDM' if they meet on the ground.
Charles Oliveira predicts lights out if Islam Makhachev gets takedown against Jack Della Maddalena
Speaking with Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' predicts that 'it will be over' for Maddalena if Makhachev can secure a takedown.
"I think Islam is going to do very well in this weight [welterweight]," Oliveira remarked. "Now, he's going to be much stronger. It's a game where you just have to grab him [Maddalena] and put him down.
"I think Jack Della Maddalena is going to do the same fight he did against Belal Muhammad, hitting and moving, getting out. . . . But if you let Islam grab him and put him down, it's over."
Of course, Maddalena is no slouch on the ground. 'JDM' submitted Craig Jones, a world-class grappler, in a video during the buildup to UFC 315. He also snubbed most of Muhammad's takedowns, in a weight class heavier than Makhachev's native 155.
Oliveira, who fights Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, could face a rematch with Makhachev with a victory. Whether he defends at lightweight or challenges at welterweight, there's potential for a Makhachev-Oliveira double-title clash in the future.
