Fan petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC belt hits major milestone
Thousands of UFC fans are signing a petition to strip Jon Jones of his UFC heavyweight title.
Jones has sat atop the throne for over 800 days, having only defended the belt once. Last fighting in November 2024, there's no clear sign as to when 'Bones' fights again, and fans are champing at the bit for him to fight interim champion Tom Aspinall.
While Jones trades barbs with Aspinall, fight fans are taking matters into their own hands.
Jon Jones hits Tom Aspinall with brutal McGregor-style insult
Fan petition to strip Jon Jones of heavyweight title hits 20,000 signatures
First started by user Tony_Has_Died on May 14, a Change.org petition to strip Jones of his heavyweight title has already accumulated over 21,000 signatures.
It grew from 20,000 to 21,000 in the space of two hours, and continues to amass signatures.
"Jon Jones is now the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought two times in that period." The petition reads. "There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt.
Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon."
To be clear, Jones isn't the longest-reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history. That title belongs to Cain Velasquez with 896 days. Jones, however, is on track to break that record by mid-August this year.
Anybody interested in signing the petition can add their signature on Change.org here.
