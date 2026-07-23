Future UFC Hall of Famer Considering Retirement Following Latest Loss

A former champion and future UFC Hall of Famer finds himself at a bit of a career crossroads following his latest loss.

After taking a rare break for Fourth of July to open the month, the UFC resumed its busy schedule with the return of Conor McGregor at UFC 329 before trips to Oklahoma City and Abu Dhabi to close out July and its first-ever card in Belgrade, Serbia to open August.

Last Saturday’s UFC card saw the promotion return to Oklahoma City for the first time in nearly 10 years, and in the night’s main event Dricus du Plessis took a largely dominant unanimous decision over Kamaru Usman in a battle between former UFC champions.

UFC Oklahoma City Loss Leaves Kamaru Usman Contemplating Retirement

The fight with Du Plessis marked the second time Usman has tested himself at middleweight in the UFC, as the former welterweight champion also moved up to 185 lbs. for a short-notice matchup with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Now 1-4 dating back to 2022, Usman admitted in the days following UFC Oklahoma City that he’s actively considering whether or not he should carry on with his fighting career.

Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Dricus Du Plessis (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Right now, I just have to sit with the coaches, sit with the team, assess everything,” Usman explained on Pound-for-Pound (h/t MMA Fighting). “Assess the place where I’m at in my career. Just all in all, see whether it’s worth continuing to do this. Whether it’s worth continuing to put them through that.”

Kamaru Usman Won 15-Straight Fights to Start UFC Career

Prior to his current run of results, Usman had only tasted defeat once across his first 21 professional MMA bouts.

Kamaru Usman speaks during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After he was submitted in his second fight in 2013, “The Nigerian Nightmare” won four-straight bouts to earn a spot on Season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter and ultimately became the show’s welterweight tournament winner.

Tyron Woodley (red gloves) and Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

An unbeaten start to his UFC career eventually earned Usman a title shot at UFC 325, where he dominated Tyron Woodley over the course of five rounds to claim the promotion’s welterweight strap.

"The Nigerian Nightmare" is 1-4 Since Losing UFC Welterweight Belt

Usman would go on to successfully defend his belt on five occasions, defeating Gilbert Burns in between two meetings each with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports

UFC 278 saw the 39-year-old step into the cage to defend his belt against Leon Edwards in a rematch of a 2015 meeting that Usman won via unanimous decision. Usman was well on his way to collecting a second win over Edwards before “Rocky” connected with a stunning head kick with just under a minute remaining in the fight.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) lays in the ring after being knocked out by Leon Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

A trilogy fight at UFC 286 saw Usman drop a majority decision to Edwards ahead of his short-notice meeting wih Chimaev at UFC 294. “The Nigerian Nightmare” collected his first win in nearly four years when he defeated Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta last year before he moved back up to middleweight to meet du Plessis last weekend.