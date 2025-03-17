Leon Edwards secured one of UFC’s greatest knockouts with iconic last-second head kick
As Leon Edwards gears up for his first non-title fight appearance since 2021 against Sean Brady at UFC London, it's time to reflect on one of the greatest come-from-behind title fight victories in UFC history.
When 'Rocky' fought then-champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022, it was on the back of a ten-fight unbeaten streak. Edwards and Usman had history, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' handing Edwards his third professional defeat in 2015.
Seven years later, the two welterweights finally met again in the Octagon, and neither fighter had tasted defeat since their first encounter. Usman maintained one of the most dominant welterweight title reigns in promotional history, racking up five defences in record time.
This would all change in an instant.
Leon Edwards' head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman is widely regarded as one of the best knockouts of all time
At the time, Usman was thought to be nigh-unbeatable. The Trevor Whitman product blended an impeccable wrestling base with his ever-improving boxing to melt his opposition, racking up dominant wins over Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal.
Edwards hadn't impressed in his last two fights, dropping a no-contest by eye-poking future champion Belal Muhammad and putting a clinic on Nate Diaz that was quickly overshadowed by being rocked by the underdog in the dying minutes of the fifth round.
As a result, Usman was heavily favored to win, especially considering the fight was at a high altitude in Salt Lake City, Utah - cardio was sure to be a deciding factor. Aside from some rocky moments for Usman in the opening round - including his first takedown suffered inside the UFC - it looked like another classic Usman performance.
Despite an impressive opening frame, Edwards quickly withered and Usman established his patented pace. Usman battered and bullied his exhausted foe for three rounds, spurring Edwards' corner to give him an iconic pep-talk entering the fifth and final stanza.
In the final minute of the final round, Edwards launched a straight left-rear-leg head kick combination that landed flush on Usman's jaw. The champion dropped like a sack of potatoes and was left stargazing at the Octagon lights. Edwards was minted as the new champion, and the rest is history.
Edwards fights to defend his No. 1 contender spot at UFC London this weekend when he takes on dangerous submission threat Sean Brady. With a victory, 'Rocky' likely secures his shot at the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.
