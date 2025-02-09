Fighter snatches neck in 'Comeback of the Year' contender at UFC 312
UFC featherweight Gabriel Santos snagged what could have been the best comeback of the year at UFC 312.
Santos Forces Tap In Final Round
Fresh off his first UFC win in September, Santos overcame early adversity (and much of it) in his scrap against Jack Jenkins in Sydney, Australia.
Brazil's Santos was knocked down with a headkick in the opening round but stayed in the fight, threatening a couple of triangle choke attempts.
Jenkins ultimately survived, but it was clear the Australian didn't have the same grappling pedigree as Santos.
In the third round, Santos showed Jenkins what he had for him in the striking, blasting him with a front kick to the face. Santos took his time finding the finish, snatching the Australian's neck for a rear-naked choke.
Official Result: Gabriel Santos defeats Jack Jenkins via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): Round 3 (2:06)
