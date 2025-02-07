Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal
Just two days away from Super Bowl Sunday, it's a rough time period to be Jake Paul.
The YouTube star-turned-boxer thought he was getting a lucrative payday, a chance at history, and a chance to prove a three-year-old video right.
None of that is happening now, if ever.
Jake Paul Rips Canelo Alvarez on Social Media
Paul took to social media Friday morning to express discontent with Alvarez opting to sign a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. The deal does not involve a fight between the two, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.
Khamzat Chimaev posts troll video of Sean Strickland crying ahead of UFC 312
Coppinger quote-tweeted in response to Paul that the terms of the deal were an "11th-hour collapse."
Taking to social media after the news, Paul shared an entirely different point of view.
"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me, Jake Paul, and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil," Paul tweeted. "It's not surprising that his whole career, he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money, you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP."
Dustin Poirier provides promising update on UFC retirement fight
Alvarez has appeared to move on from Paul entirely, and is instead focused on Nebraska-native Terence Crawford. In a whirlwind of news, it looked like "Bud" would not get an opportunity to slay the dragon; he is now going to get that chance in September.
Canelo Alvarez Readies For Terence Crawford
Alvarez has already posted training footage and sparked a back-and-forth with Crawford about their soon-to-be blockbuster.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 full prelim fight predictions for UFC 312
Most Valuable Promotions has since released a statement Friday morning to address the Canelo vs. Paul fight no longer materializing.
"MVP was deep in negotiations for a blockbuster fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, a massive event for the Mexican, Puerto Rican and American fans, and it's disappointing to see how the situation unfolded," the statement read. "MVP operates with integrity, transparency, and respect for the sport, its athletes, and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing world shares those values.
Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
"This situation is a reminder not to believe everything you read, especially when the current media environment is often controlled by those with hidden agendas, including promoters who have reporters on their payroll."
"We remain in active discussions with multiple high-profile opponents and are committed to delivering the biggest fights, the most exciting events, and to working with partners who share our values and our commitment to boxing and its fighters."
Jake Paul isn't going anywhere, and neither is MVP. We'll continue to disrupt boxing, on our terms."
Nevertheless, it appears the two-day boxing saga is over for now.
More Boxing & MMA News
• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria
• Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland’s disrespect before UFC 312
• UFC 312 loses fight on weigh-in day, du Plessis & Strickland both make weight
• Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.