'The Joker' bounces back from massive upset, outboxes Bruna Brasil at UFC 312
Cong Wang has made her way back to the win column.
Wang Scores Dominant Win At UFC 312
The Chinese UFC fighter with a kickboxing win over current champ Valentina Shevchenko tasted her first MMA defeat in November, a submission to Gabriella Fernandes. Wang did not make the same mistakes again at UFC 312.
Cong faced off with The Fighting Nerds' Bruna Brasil in a flyweight matchup, "The Joker" dominating the contest from start to end, most of it taking place on the feet.
Cong outpointed Brasil with many kicks, racking up striking numbers for a significant margin. Cong nearly got a finish of Brasil at the end of the second round, swarming with punches. Brasil somehow survived this and continued to eat more shots in the third and final round.
Official Result: Wang Cong defeats Bruna Brasil via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
