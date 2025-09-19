UFC reportedly books unexpected headliner for one of ESPN's last UFC Fight Night cards
One of the final UFC Fight Night events of the year will reportedly be headlined by a featherweight clash between Steve Garcia and David Onama.
The UFC is currently in the midst of an off week following last weekend’s Noche UFC before the promotion returns to Perth, Australia next Saturday. After that card concludes with a light heavyweight tilt between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, only 10 events will remain on the UFC calendar before 2025 closes out and the new deal with Paramount kicks off in 2026.
The promotion won’t return to the UFC APEX facility until November 1, and Marcel Dorff reports that the event will feature a somewhat-surprising main event between top-ranked featherweights Garcia and Onama.
Steve Garcia Boasts Five Knockouts On Current Win Streak
After failing to earn a UFC contract when he missed weight ahead of a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Garcia stopped current UFC fighter Chepe Mariscal at LFA 80 in early 2020 and made his UFC debut the following month.
“Mean Machine” stepped in to replace Alex Munoz at UFC on ESPN+ 27 but opened his UFC career with a loss when he dropped a decision to Luis Pena. The 33-year-old showed off his finishing power in his sophomore outing against Charlie Ontiveros, but at UFC 275 he was knocked out by Maheshate in just over a minute.
The loss to Maheshate preceded what has become an impressive six-fight win streak for Garcia, who knocked out five-straight opponents before he defeated perennial top featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in July and climbed to the #12 spot in the division’s rankings.
David Onama Looks To Steal Steve Garcia's UFC Ranking
Like Garcia, Onama also made his UFC debut on short notice in 2021 and came out on the wrong end of a decision against Mason Jones.
Onama went 2-2 overall through his first four UFC outings and won a pair of post-fight bonuses for his performances against Gabriel Benitez and Nate Landwehr. Following a loss to Landwher in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors, “Silent Assassin” earned another bonus for knocking out Gabriel Santos and most recently defeated top-ranked contender Giga Chikadze to bring his current win streak to four fights.
The 31-year-old currently sits one spot behind Garcia as the featherweight division’s #13-ranked fighter, and the report that the matchup will headline UFC Vegas 110 comes shortly after the promotion confirmed that the card will also feature a heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija.
UFC Vegas 110 Fight Card
• Main Event: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
• Ante Delija vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
• Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont
• Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier Del Valle
• Timmy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee
• Kevin Christian vs. Billy Elekana
• Allan Nascimento vs. Rafael Estevam
• Donte Johnson vs. Nick Klein
