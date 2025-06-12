GLORY boss responds after Dana White downplays UFC–kickboxing crossover
Following UFC 316, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about his thoughts on promoting kickboxing alongside MMA and BJJ.
The question was prompted by the new 'UFC BJJ' initiative, a new live event series headed by the signing of grappling star Mikey Musumeci.
Responding to the idea, White ruled out promoting kickboxing, stating, "... It's not that I don't like kickboxing, it's just I don't want to promote it..."
GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik responds to Dana White pouring cold water on kickboxing plans
As GLORY kickboxing CEO Marshall Zelaznik prepares for the biggest show in the promotion's history, GLORY 100, he was keen to provide MMA Knockout with his amicable reply to White's comments.
"TKO and Dana have a lot going on," Zelaznik said. "I wouldn't take his comment as anything other than a reflection of them prioritizing other initiatives.
"Remember, GLORY used to be carried by UFC FIGHT PASS as a premier product prior to Covid. They were big supporters of ours and I know there are a lot of fans of what GLORY is doing."
Much like UFC, professional kickboxing may be a mile wide and an inch deep, with mass appeal but limited household attention. Data from Google Trends shows that the UFC has soared in popularity above GLORY and kickboxing since gaining significant attention in 2004.
A potential UFC-GLORY collaboration could be huge for the sport, but Zelaznik doesn't believe White's comments limit any future collaborations.
"It doesn't limit anything," Zelaznik explained. "GLORY has been going strong for over twelve years now and on June 14 we celebrate a milestone GLORY 100 with fighters who are crossover stars in Hollywood (Rico Verhoeven), the UFC (Artem Vakhitov), and many more.
"I guarantee you, all major combat sports organizations pay close attention to GLORY and our fighters because they represent the most skillful fighters when it comes to stand-up martial arts & fighting.
". . . Very few sporting organizations in the world can say that they have the best of the best under one roof. The UFC can say that, the NBA can say that, the NFL etc., and GLORY can say that. That is a major unique selling point for both fans and partners."
