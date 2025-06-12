Kickboxing’s WrestleMania is here: How to watch GLORY 100
Fans of violence, pay attention, GLORY Kickboxing returns this weekend with their biggest event in promotional history.
Formerly a two-night tournament, GLORY has combined two events into a one-night kickboxing super-tournament, featuring the who's who of world kickboxing.
Here's what you need to know.
From champion to contender, Kamaru Usman's fall from grace entering UFC Atlanta
GLORY 100 start time, date, who's fighting and where to watch
What time and date is GLORY 100?
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Superfights time: 2 pm BST / 9 AM ET
- Main card time: 7 PM BST / 2 PM ET
Who's fighting at GLORY 100?
Four title fights and four tournament finals take place at GLORY 100.
(c) Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov; heavyweight title fight
In the main event, heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven defends his title against Artem Vakhitov. Vakhitov was the last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing.
(c) Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev; light heavyweight title fight
(c) Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah; middleweight title fight
Middleweight champion Wisse gets the opportunity to break Alex Pereira's middleweight title defense record.
(c) Petch vs. Miguel Trindade; featherweight title fight
- Heavyweight tournament 4 final; TBD
- Heavyweight tournament 3 final; TBD
- Heavyweight tournament 2 final; TBD
- Heavyweight tournament 1 final; TBD
- Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimovic; middleweight
- Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni; heavyweight
- Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Luigk Gashi; heavyweight
- Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi; heavyweight
- Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita; heavyweight
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie; catchweight
- Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu; featherweight
- Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Cem Caceres Aygun; heavyweight
- Colin George vs. Nico Pereira Horta; heavyweight
- Asadulla vs. Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid; heavyweight
- Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionut Iancu; heavyweight
- Iuru Fernandes va. Samuele Pugliese; heavyweight
Where can I watch GLORY 100?
The superfights portion of GLORY 100 will be available for free on the GLORY YouTube Channel and Facebook pages, embedded below.
The GLORY 100 main card will be available on DAZN for £24.99.
More MMA Knockout News
- Kamaru Usman's biggest key to victory at UFC Atlanta
- Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
- 3 knockout threats fighting at UFC Atlanta this weekend
- Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.