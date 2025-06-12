Kickboxing’s WrestleMania is here: How to watch GLORY 100

MMA Knockout

Fans of violence, pay attention, GLORY Kickboxing returns this weekend with their biggest event in promotional history.

Formerly a two-night tournament, GLORY has combined two events into a one-night kickboxing super-tournament, featuring the who's who of world kickboxing.

Here's what you need to know.

GLORY 100 promotional poster
GLORY 100 start time, date, who's fighting and where to watch

What time and date is GLORY 100?

  • Date: Saturday, June 14
  • Superfights time: 2 pm BST / 9 AM ET
  • Main card time: 7 PM BST / 2 PM ET

Who's fighting at GLORY 100?

Four title fights and four tournament finals take place at GLORY 100.

GLORY 100 full fight card
(c) Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov; heavyweight title fight

In the main event, heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven defends his title against Artem Vakhitov. Vakhitov was the last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing.

(c) Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev; light heavyweight title fight

(c) Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah; middleweight title fight

Middleweight champion Wisse gets the opportunity to break Alex Pereira's middleweight title defense record.

(c) Petch vs. Miguel Trindade; featherweight title fight

  • Heavyweight tournament 4 final; TBD
  • Heavyweight tournament 3 final; TBD
  • Heavyweight tournament 2 final; TBD
  • Heavyweight tournament 1 final; TBD
  • Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimovic; middleweight
  • Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni; heavyweight
  • Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Luigk Gashi; heavyweight
  • Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi; heavyweight
  • Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita; heavyweight
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie; catchweight
  • Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu; featherweight
  • Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Cem Caceres Aygun; heavyweight
  • Colin George vs. Nico Pereira Horta; heavyweight
  • Asadulla vs. Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid; heavyweight
  • Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionut Iancu; heavyweight
  • Iuru Fernandes va. Samuele Pugliese; heavyweight
Rico Verhoeven faces off with Artem Vakhitov
Where can I watch GLORY 100?

The superfights portion of GLORY 100 will be available for free on the GLORY YouTube Channel and Facebook pages, embedded below.

The GLORY 100 main card will be available on DAZN for £24.99.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

