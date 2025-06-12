From champion to contender, Kamaru Usman's fall from grace entering UFC Atlanta
Just three years ago, Kamaru Usman was thought to be the best welterweight in the sport as the UFC's reigning champion.
One kick changed everything, as UFC 278’s main event against Leon Edwards went from a clear decision win to a changing of the guard in a division largely defined by the five-year run Georges St-Pierre went on between 2008-2013.
Since the loss to Edwards, Usman has not been the same fighter. A three-fight losing streak could rise to four if he can’t beat a rising contender in Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta, much less hinder any hope of getting back to a title shot.
Usman said Wednesday there is a pathway forward, but it’s up to him to execute his plan to near perfection. Otherwise, it was all for nothing.
Kamaru Usman On UFC Future
“I'll just lay out the map here,” Usman told reporters ahead of UFC Atlanta. “It's finish Buckley this weekend and then wait for the winner of, I believe, Islam [Makhachev] and JDM [Jack Della Maddalena], which is going to be an incredible fight. It's such a great thing now having Islam come up into the division.”
Even though Usman has his sights set on beating Buckley, a winner of six in a row, he has much larger ambitions: chasing two titles.
“Myself (vs.) Dricus Du Plessis, if he is the champion, or Khamzat Chimaev, too, if Dricus is no longer the champion, we do that,” Usman said. “If Dricus is the champion, we do that in the first card in Africa. That's another blockbuster. These are back-to-back blockbuster fights you tell your grandkids about.”
Kamaru Usman Hasn't Won Since 2021
For now, Usman will have to take it one fight at a time. He hasn’t entered the win column since a November 2021 title defense against Colby Covington, a rematch of a fight that took place nearly two years earlier.
If Usman beats Buckley, the wheels will be back in motion. If not, it leaves even more question marks about where he goes from here.
We’ll find out Saturday night.
