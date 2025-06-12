MMA Knockout

From champion to contender, Kamaru Usman's fall from grace entering UFC Atlanta

The former UFC Welterweight Champion appears reinvigorated to make another run at a title shot

Zain Bando

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Kamaru Usman reacts during his fight with Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images
Just three years ago, Kamaru Usman was thought to be the best welterweight in the sport as the UFC's reigning champion.

One kick changed everything, as UFC 278’s main event against Leon Edwards went from a clear decision win to a changing of the guard in a division largely defined by the five-year run Georges St-Pierre went on between 2008-2013.

Since the loss to Edwards, Usman has not been the same fighter. A three-fight losing streak could rise to four if he can’t beat a rising contender in Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta, much less hinder any hope of getting back to a title shot.

Usman said Wednesday there is a pathway forward, but it’s up to him to execute his plan to near perfection. Otherwise, it was all for nothing.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) leaves the arena after being defeated by Leon Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena.
Kamaru Usman On UFC Future

“I'll just lay out the map here,” Usman told reporters ahead of UFC Atlanta. “It's finish Buckley this weekend and then wait for the winner of, I believe, Islam [Makhachev] and JDM [Jack Della Maddalena], which is going to be an incredible fight. It's such a great thing now having Islam come up into the division.”

Even though Usman has his sights set on beating Buckley, a winner of six in a row, he has much larger ambitions: chasing two titles.

Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Colby Covington (red gloves) at Amalie Arena.
Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Colby Covington (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Myself (vs.) Dricus Du Plessis, if he is the champion, or Khamzat Chimaev, too, if Dricus is no longer the champion, we do that,” Usman said. “If Dricus is the champion, we do that in the first card in Africa. That's another blockbuster. These are back-to-back blockbuster fights you tell your grandkids about.”

Kamaru Usman Hasn't Won Since 2021

For now, Usman will have to take it one fight at a time. He hasn’t entered the win column since a November 2021 title defense against Colby Covington, a rematch of a fight that took place nearly two years earlier.

Kamaru Usman faces harsh realit
If Usman beats Buckley, the wheels will be back in motion. If not, it leaves even more question marks about where he goes from here.

We’ll find out Saturday night.

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

