MMA Knockout

GLORY Collision 7: Verhoeven vs. Rigters Full Card, Stream, Start Time

Everything you need to know about GLORY Collision 7.

Mathew Riddle

GLORY Kickboxing

Two of GLORY Kickboxing's biggest and baddest square-off this Saturday, on December 7, for the heavyweight championship of the world.

The 'Prince of Kickboxing' Rico Verhoeven will be looking to extend his near-ten-year unbeaten streak and defend his heavyweight strap in a rematch against fellow Dutch phenom Levi Rigters. The two heavyweight titans met once before at the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix final on March 9 this year, where Verhoeven denied Rigters a title opportunity.

Rigters gets a chance to redeem himself and etch his name into the annals of kickboxing history with a win over Verhoeven this Saturday. The card has many light heavyweight fighters, including a championship fight between champion Tarik Khbabez and challenger Donegi Abena.

Without further ado, here's what you need to know about GLORY Collision 7

GLORY Collision 7 Date, Time & Stream

  • Date & Time: Prelims - 4 pm GMT / 11 am ET. Main card - 6 pm GMT / 1 pm ET
  • Where to watch: Prelims available on YouTube - Main card on Triller TV

GLORY Collision 7 Full Card

Prelims

  • Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah
  • Oleg Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch
  • Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ramy Deghir
  • Tayfun Ozcan vs. Younes Smaili

Main Card

  • Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Mory Kromah
  • Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni
  • Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Pascal Toure
  • Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu
  • Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena
  • Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters

Read More Kickboxing & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News