GLORY Collision 7: Verhoeven vs. Rigters Full Card, Stream, Start Time
Two of GLORY Kickboxing's biggest and baddest square-off this Saturday, on December 7, for the heavyweight championship of the world.
The 'Prince of Kickboxing' Rico Verhoeven will be looking to extend his near-ten-year unbeaten streak and defend his heavyweight strap in a rematch against fellow Dutch phenom Levi Rigters. The two heavyweight titans met once before at the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix final on March 9 this year, where Verhoeven denied Rigters a title opportunity.
Rigters gets a chance to redeem himself and etch his name into the annals of kickboxing history with a win over Verhoeven this Saturday. The card has many light heavyweight fighters, including a championship fight between champion Tarik Khbabez and challenger Donegi Abena.
Without further ado, here's what you need to know about GLORY Collision 7
GLORY Collision 7 Date, Time & Stream
- Date & Time: Prelims - 4 pm GMT / 11 am ET. Main card - 6 pm GMT / 1 pm ET
- Where to watch: Prelims available on YouTube - Main card on Triller TV
GLORY Collision 7 Full Card
Prelims
- Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah
- Oleg Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch
- Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ramy Deghir
- Tayfun Ozcan vs. Younes Smaili
Main Card
- Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Mory Kromah
- Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni
- Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Pascal Toure
- Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu
- Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski
- Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena
- Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters
Read More Kickboxing & MMA News
- MMA Fighter Casually Throws Up Head Kick for Jaw-Dropping KO in Las Vegas
- Retired Heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic Officially Removed From UFC Roster
- Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Shares Promising Update on Return Fight Plans
- Dana White Unveils Championship Double-Header for UFC 311 in Los Angeles
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.