BKFC on DAZN 4 live results & highlights for Julian Lane vs. Cameron Vancamp
The BKFC builds off the momentum of a successful Knuckle Mania V to BKFC on DAZN 4 this weekend.
Julian Lane vs. Cameron Vancamp
The premier bareknuckle boxing promotion touches down at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT where many Bellator events were once held. BKFC kicks off their first card at the venue with many recognizable names, from The Ultimate Fighter star Julian Lane to former UFC heavyweight Yorgan De Castro, and more.
How to watch PBC PPV on Amazon Prime & betting odds for Benavidez vs. Morrell Jr.
"Let Me Bang" Lane meets ex-UFC welterweight Cameron VanCamp in the main event - a potential title shot on the line for Lane, who'd have four wins in a row. Bellator's Brennan Ward debuts in the co-main event of BKFC on DAZN 4, the fan-favorite battles James Dennis.
The undercard features talent such as Rico DiSciullo from The Ultimate Fighter 31, Yorgan De Castro and Parker Porter, a former foe of Jon Jones.
BKFC on DAZN 4 Results
Main Card (7PM ET)
Julian Lane vs. Cameron VanCamp
Brennan Ward vs. James Dennis
Will Santiago vs. Dakota Cochrane
Rico DiSciullo vs. Anthony Foye
Yorgan De Castro vs. Bobby Brents'
Parker Porter vs. Chase Gormley
Andrew Strode defeats Tyler Randall via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Lardy Navarro defeats Jack Grady via TKO in round 4 (1:43)
Prelims (6PM ET)
Jared Lennon defeats Jacob Kreitel via TKO in round 2 (0:45)
Spencer Meehan defeats Grady Wall via TKO (shoulder injury) in round 1 (0:22)
Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya, calls for winner of UFC 312 title fight
More BKFC & MMA News
• Jake Paul rips Dana White & UFC, ‘MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing'
• UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• UFC star Israel Adesanya shares obscene training tactic ahead of Imavov fight
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.