There may not be UFC this weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but fans may still need to get their fight fix (or enjoyment) in during several plates of food.

Beginning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for an unspecified amount of time, the UFC will air some of its greatest fights throughout promotional history.

How to Stream UFC Marathon

(Zuffa LLC)

While it's unclear how many fights will take place during the live stream, it should make for an entertaining day of archived action amid all the NFL games and other happenings throughout the day.

A dead giveaway is the thumbnail, which showcases a bloody war between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, where Gaethje came away victorious in June to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC Freedom 250.

UFC CEO Dana White seems okay with whatever Gaethje decides to do.

"Not based on his skill level, but based on his last fight and what he accomplished," White told IFL TV in September. "There's two sides to this coin. If you look at, talk about going out the right way. But he looked incredible. And when you think about how much money is left on the table for him to make. You know, when he still looks good."

Rewatch Topuria-Gaethje From June

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White admitted Gaethje is in a position to make whatever decision he'd like to make.

"We owe all these guys three fights a year. So guys are always getting offered fights. So, we'll see. And, you know, the big talk is who [Topuria's] going to fight. Is he going to fight Gaethje, or is he going to fight Paddy Pimblett? That is a great problem to have."

Topuria still does not have an opponent, although there are rumblings that both Topuria and Pimblett could coach next season's TUF. But neither side has confirmed one way or the other.

Gaethje has yet to defend the title since beating Topuria, which would make his next fight his would-be first title defense.

Regardless of whether someone has YouTube or YouTube Premium, the stream can be accessed from any device or any account throughout the day for any length of time. It's unclear how many new UFC fans the stream will reach, but comments are beginning to trickle in well ahead of the stream going live.

The UFC is also airing a PRIDE 33 stream this Saturday as a holdover for the lack of a live UFC event and to give MMA fans some nostalgia and something to watch.

Happy viewing.