How to Watch PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series - Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

The PFL 2025 event schedule starts Saturday with "Road To Dubai Champions Series" from the United Arab Emirates.
How To Watch PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series
The 11-fight card is headlined by arguably the promotion's biggest non-tournament fight this year between Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 7-0 Bellator) and "Big News" Paul Hughes (13-1 MMA, 1-0 Bellator, 1-0 PFL).
Nurmagomedov, 26, is fresh off a unanimous decision win against Alexander Shabily last September in his second successful title defense. The brother of UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov and cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman spoke to MMA Knockout about Hughes as an opponent and what to expect come fight night.
"I’m different," Nurmagomedov told MMA Knockout. "If he wants to strike, I can strike with him. If you want to grapple, I can grapple. Wrestle, judo, Muay Thai, doesn’t matter. Any discipline, I can compete with him and I can beat him there. Because you know – Not I can, I will beat him there. And I will maul this guy all five rounds. It’s not gonna even be a close fight.”
Hughes isn't fazed by what Nurmagomedov's lineage brings, much less his unbeaten résumé.
"I’m prepared for all outcomes," Hughes said in an exclusive interview with MMA Knockout. "I’m ready to beat him over five rounds. I know that I very comfortably can beat him over five rounds, especially in modern-day MMA, how it’s damage – damage is everything, and that’s what I’m damn good at. It just takes me a few moments in each round to cause serious damage, whereas Usman is more of a longer-range, flicky kind of fighter. I see myself beating him up pretty bad, to be completely honest.”
There are no other title fights on the card, as newly-minted heavyweight Vadim Nemkov (18-2 MMA, 9-0, 1 NC Bellator) co-headlines against longtime MMA veteran Tim Johnson (18-10 MMA, 4-5 Bellator) alongside a whole host of international talent throughout the rest of the event
Check out the full fight card order below, as it gets underway on MAX in the U.S. at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT at the Coca-Cola Arena.
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Main Card
- Lightweight World Title Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) vs. Paul Hughes (13-1)
- Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vadim Nemkov (18-2) vs. Tim Johnson (18-10)
- Featherweight Main Card Bout: Akhmed Magomedov (10-1) vs. Nathan Kelly (11-2)
- Featherweight Main Card Bout: Ibragim Ibragimov (8-0) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (5-1)
- Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Renat Khavalov (8-0) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (9-1)
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Preliminary Card
- Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Tarek Suleiman (13-8) vs. Ahmed Samy (11-4)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mirafzal Akhtamov (7-0-1) vs. Mike Thompson (7-2)
- Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (5-1-1) vs. Ruel Pañales (5-2)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: John Mitchell (9-2) vs. Souhil Tairi (7-5-1)
- Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Mostafa Nada (9-3) vs. Haider Khan (8-1)
- Amateur Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Saeed Alhosani (0-1) vs. Talal Alqallaf (1-0)
