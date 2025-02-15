How to watch UFC Vegas 102 & betting odds for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
The UFC returns to Las Vegas for the first time in over a month with a 12-fight card headlined by a five-round middleweight showcase between No. 7-ranked Jared Cannonier (17-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC) opposite Brazilian finisher Gregory Rodrigues (16-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC).
Cannonier & Rodrigues Trending Oppositely
The fight marks the third consecutive middleweight main event in four shows for the promotion this year, as both UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and No. 1 contender Nassourdine Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2, 1 NC UFC) picked up respective wins in Australia and Saudi Arabia the previous two weekends.
UFC Fight Night full card predictions for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Rodrigues has been on a tear after winning five of his last six, dating back to June 2022. "Robocop" has won his last three fights, with two coming by stoppage against Denis Tiuliulin (Round 1 TKO) at UFC 292 and long-time promotional veteran Brad Tavares last winter at a UFC Fight Night card just 55 seconds into Round 3 by TKO. His most recent win at UFC 304 against Christian Leroy Ducan last July saw the fight go the distance, with Rodrigues sweeping the scorecards.
Rodrigues, 32, has finished five of his seven UFC wins by KO/TKO, which accounts for a 71 percent finishing rate in the Octagon, according to Tapology.
Meanwhile, Cannonier has been on a slight decline in recent years. After losing his lone title fight against then-champion Israel Adesanya in July 2022, the 40-year-old has gone 2-2 in his last four outings with fights against some of the sport's best in Strickland, former title challenger Marvin Vettori, and No.6-ranked Caio Borralho.
Something has to give. Despite his stellar record, Rodrigues is unranked at 185 pounds, while other ranked names, some coming off losses (Paulo Costa) are still in the championship discussion.
A win for Rodrigues would likely flip the divisional narrative completely, while Cannonier is attempting to regain championship contender form.
Can Gregory Rodrigues Inch To Title Fight?
Nevertheless, the UFC APEX plays host to Cannonier-Rodrigues, but check out the rest of the bout order and betting odds, as of Saturday morning, below.
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Vegas 102 Bout Order and Betting Odds
The event streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., with the prelims underway at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by a modified five-fight main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
UFC Vegas 102 Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Jared Cannonier (+200) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-245), middleweight
- Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar (+360) vs. Youssef Zalal (-470), featherweight
- Edmen Shahbazyan (-380) vs. Dylan Budka (+300), middleweight
- Ismael Bonfim (-218) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (+180), lightweight
- Rodolfo Vieira (-285) vs. Andre Petroski (+230), middleweight
UFC Vegas 102 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Connor Matthews (+380) vs. Jose Delgado (-500), featherweight
- Angela Hill (-102) vs. Ketlen Souza (-118), women's strawweight
- Rafael Estevam (-485) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (+370), flyweight
- Gabriel Bonfim (-218) vs. Khaos Williams (+180), welterweight
- Vince Morales (+120) vs. Elijah Smith (-142), bantamweight
- Don’Tale Mayes (+245) vs. Valter Walker (-305), heavyweight
- Julia Avila (+500) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-700), women's bantamweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
