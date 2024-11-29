Ian Garry Vows to Shock the World Against 'Boogeyman' Shavkhat Rakhmonov at UFC 310
Ian Garry is a considerable betting underdog against Shavkat Rakhmonov.
'The Future' fights 'Nomad' in the co-main event of UFC 310 on December 7, pitting undefeated record against undefeated record in a heavily-anticipated matchup. The fight replaces the fizzled championship showdown between Belal Muhammad and Rakhmonov.
Garry will be looking to steal Rakhmonov's status as the welterweight No. 1 contender and is working to prove that he can overcome welterweight's "boogeyman" fighter.
"Everybody's turning him [Rakhmonov] down," Garry said on YouTube. "18-0, 18 finishes. That excites me. That doesn't scare me, that excites me. Everyone in the world thinks the guy is the boogeyman in the division. I'm gonna go out there December 7th and shock everyone else's world."
UFC 310 features Alexandre Pantoja making his second consecutive flyweight title defense against UFC debutant, and former RIZIN champion, Kai Asakura.
