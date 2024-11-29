Next Big Thing? PFL-Bellator Dark Horse Mansour Barnaoui Secures 21st Career Finish
Mansour Barnaoui is on the warpath.
'Tarzan' has recouped from back-to-back losses in 2023 with two submission victories in 2024. His latest finish came against dangerous point-striker Alfie 'The Axe Man' Davis at the PFL World Championships on November 29.
Barnaoui walked Davis down with complete disregard, ignoring numerous flying knee and head kick attempts from his adversary. He hurt Davis dearly in the second round with knees from the clinch, which took the wind out of the Brit's sails. Barnaoui's patience paid off in the third round, when he secured a collar-tie and clubbed Davis atop the head with a barrage of elbows.
Clearly exasperated, Davis was taken to the canvas with ease and submitted with a rear-naked choke. The finish marks Barnaoui's 16th submission win, and his 21st finish overall. Prior to losing twice in 2023, Barnaoui was considered to be the next big thing outside of the UFC, only having lost to the likes of Kevin Lee, Islam Makhachev, and Mateusz Gamrot on the regional circuit.
Now riding a two-fight winning streak, Barnaoui has the chance to work towards either a Bellator or PFL title next year.
