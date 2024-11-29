PFL Fighter Starches Opponent With Head Kick in Curtain-Jerker Fight
What a way to kick off the PFL World Championships.
PFL returned to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its tournament finals on November 29, and the first fight of the night couldn't have had a more emphatic finish.
In the night's curtain-jerker fight, the Netherlands's Costello Van Steenis came up against João Vitor Dantas. Van Steenis, a nine-fight Bellator veteran, has secured most of his professional victories by submission, but it was his striking prowess that he showcased in the Smart Cage.
It took less than a minute for Van Steenis to throw a high-head kick that caught Dantas flush across the jaw. The kick caught Dantas right as he threw a rear hand, leaving him utterly stiff on the canvas.
As the 16-fight PFL card trundles on, this knockout makes a great case for finish of the night.
