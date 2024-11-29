MMA Knockout

PFL Fighter Starches Opponent With Head Kick in Curtain-Jerker Fight

Costello Van Steenis makes a statement at the PFL World Championships

Mathew Riddle

What a way to kick off the PFL World Championships.

PFL returned to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its tournament finals on November 29, and the first fight of the night couldn't have had a more emphatic finish.

In the night's curtain-jerker fight, the Netherlands's Costello Van Steenis came up against João Vitor Dantas. Van Steenis, a nine-fight Bellator veteran, has secured most of his professional victories by submission, but it was his striking prowess that he showcased in the Smart Cage.

It took less than a minute for Van Steenis to throw a high-head kick that caught Dantas flush across the jaw. The kick caught Dantas right as he threw a rear hand, leaving him utterly stiff on the canvas.

As the 16-fight PFL card trundles on, this knockout makes a great case for finish of the night.

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

