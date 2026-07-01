Ian Machado Garry Shares Stunning Prediction for UFC 330 Fight With Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry has delivered a surprisingly detailed prediction for how he intends to unseat Islam Makhachev at UFC 330.

Following weeks of speculation that he might be passed up for a welterweight title shot in favor of one of the division's other top contenders, Machado Garry is set to get his first crack at UFC gold on August 15 in Philadelphia, PA.

UFC 330 will mark the first time Makhachev has entered the cage to defend his welterweight belt, which he claimed with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 following his lengthy reign as UFC lightweight champion.

Ian Machado Garry Delivers Prediction for Islam Makhachev Fight

Makhachev is ranked as the top pound-for-pound male fighter on the UFC roster, but Machado Garry recently promised to dominate the 34-year-old at UFC 330 before finding a finish in the fourth round.

“Me, my ideal scenario, I want a fourth round finish,” Machado Garry said during a Matchroom Talent Agency press conference. “I don’t want any early knockout, because then there’s ifs, buts, maybes. There’s excuses. I want four rounds of domination, and in that fourth round – I’m gonna tell everybody, “I’m gonna to do it now”. And then I’m gonna go in and I’m gonna finish him. I’m gonna open the door, and I’m gonna walk him into my traps, and then I’m gonna take his head clean off his shoulders.”

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC’s welterweight king is currently on a 16-fight win streak that began with his 2016 victory over Chris Wade. That run includes four successful defenses of his lightweight belt after winning the title from Charles Oliveira in 2022.

Islam Makhachev Was Knocked Out in Only MMA Loss

Immediately prior to his win over Wade, Makhachev was knocked out by Adriano Martins in his second UFC bout at UFC 192, and that shocking upset stands as the lone setback of the UFC star’s professional MMA career.

Islam Makhachev reacts during his bout with Adriano Martins (not pictured) at UFC 192 at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A finish certainly would seem to be the most likely way to unseat Makhachev given how dominant he’s been in the UFC, but Machado Garry has also only stopped three opponents out of his 11 UFC outings.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) competes against Jordan Williams (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports

After winning the Cage Warriors welterweight title in 2021, Machado Garry signed with the UFC and scored a buzzer beater knockout against Jordan Williams in his promotional debut at UFC 268.

Ian Machado Garry Won Back-to-Back Fights to Earn UFC Title Shot

“The Future” went on to win back-to-back decisions before he also scored knockouts against Kenan Song and Daniel Rodriguez, and that latter result in 2023 stands as the most recent time that the Irishman has found a finish.

Daniel Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Ian Garry (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry improved to 15-0 before suffering his first loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a battle between undefeated welterweight contenders at UFC 310, but he rebounded in a big way last year with victories over knockout artist Carlos Prates and former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Irishman won’t be the only fighter looking to claim UFC gold at UFC 330, as Gillian Robertson is also set to challenge Mackenzie Dern in the night’s co-main event after Dern won the vacant strawweight belt her last time out at UFC 321.