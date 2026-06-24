UFC Star Joins Tom Aspinall and Signs With Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency

Another major UFC star has joined UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall and signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency.

In a surprise move while he continues to recover from eye surgery and prepare for a rematch with newly-minted UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane, Aspinall made headlines several months ago when he became the first UFC fighter to join Matchroom Talent Agency.

It didn’t take long before noted boxing promotor Hearn immediately began advocating for Aspinall as his manager and indicated that he wasn’t happy with the UFC heavyweight champion’s current contract, which drew a heated response from UFC CEO Dana White.

Ian Machado Garry Joins Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency

In a move that likely won’t thrill the UFC boss, top-ranked welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has also followed Aspinall and signed with Matchroom Talent Agency as of this week.

Matchroom boss Hearn appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday to formally announce the deal, and Machado Garry was quick to share a post of his own regarding the news.

"The Future" Set to Challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 330

Machado Garry would already be a fairly significant signing for Matchroom Talent Agency under any circumstances, but the news is even bigger given that it was recently confirmed the Irishman will be fighting for the welterweight title at UFC 330.

Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

After months of rumors, Islam Makhachev will officially return to the cage and attempt to defend his welterweight belt for the first time opposite Machado Garry on August 15. Set to take place in Philadelphia, PA, UFC 330 will close out with that welterweight title bout after Mackenzie Dern also enters the Octagon for her first strawweight title defense against Gillian Robertson in the night’s co-main event.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Machado Garry is already lined as a prohibitive underdog to the UFC’s pound-for-pound king in Makhachev, but combat sports fans were recently treated to a major upset when “UFC Freedom 250” saw Justin Gaethje hand Ilia Topuria his first loss and claim the UFC lightweight title.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If “The Future” is able to pull off his own upset at UFC 330, Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency could potentially have two reigning UFC champions in Aspinall and Machado Garry.