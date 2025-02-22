Ilia Topuria doesn't deserve Islam Makhachev title fight says Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria? Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to see something else first.
The next lightweight title fight is still unconfirmed, Ariel Helwani shedding light on Makhachev vs. Topuria as a potential matchup on Wednesday, adding it could get made as early as International Fight Week in June. This comes after Topuria relinquished the featherweight title, his future now at 155lbs.
Henry Cejudo reveals career-best UFC opponent isn't Demetrious Johnson
Straight To A Title Shot For Ilia Topuria?
7-0 as a UFC featherweight, Topuria's sole win at the new weight class comes in a one-off fight against Jai Herbert in 2022. Even so, Henry Cejudo argued an immediate title fight might be in store for "El Matador" across from Makhachev.
"Topuria knocked out two first ballot Hall of Famers, Volkanovski and Max Holloway, those guys are amongst the greatest featherweights of all time. I think he deserves [it]," Cejudo said in a recent interview with Nurmagomedov on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast.
Not Without Fighting At 155 First, Says Khabib
Always in the corner of Makhachev, Nurmagomedov says the oncoming Topuria isn't far from a title shot but would like to see the undefeated champion earn the opportunity versus a Top-5 contender, just as he did to fight for the featherweight crown over Alexander Volkanovski.
"I think if you move up and beat somebody like Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, he is next in line. Why not? Because there is nobody," Nurmagomedov said of Topuria fighting for the lightweight title.
"Without fighting in 155, no, I don't agree," Nurmagomedov continued. "Because Islam already give chance and people talk bad about like, 'Oh, he fight two times with Volkanovski.' But, the UFC push push this fight and this [first] fight was good, but why Islam have to give three-time chance for 145 champion. Why? It's not fair for 155lbs."
Then-champion Alexander Volkanovski went 0-2 against Makhachev, albeit the rematch was on short notice for Volkanovski.
Khabib Names A Winnable Fight For Topuria
Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests submission artist Charles Oliveira would be a fair fight for Ilia Topuria, favoring the featherweight champ in his lightweight debut.
How to watch UFC Seattle & betting odds for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
"If you move up and he beat somebody like Charles, of course [title shot]. I think Ilia can beat [Oliveira]," Nurmagomedov said.
More Boxing & MMA News
• Ex-champion Miesha Tate gets opportunity to climb rankings at UFC Fight Night in May
• UFC Fight Night Seattle full card predictions for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
• Islam Makhachev’s coach takes clear stance on potential Ilia Topuria fight
• (Exclusive) David Kozma discusses OKTAGON 67 co-main event against Robert Pukač
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.