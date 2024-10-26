And Still! Ilia Topuria Knocks out Max Holloway to Retain UFC Gold
Ilia Topuria is the first man to secure a knockout against Max Holloway.
Topuria defended his featherweight throne against Holloway in the marquee fight at UFC 308 on October 26. It felt like it would be a long night for 'El Matador' as Holloway pulled away with volume and cruel techniques like knee-stomps.
This changed in the third round when Topuria hurt Holloway with a straight right hand. Smelling blood, Topuria stalked a wobbly Holloway and entered the pocket. Topuria landed a flush left hook which sent Holloway to the canvas, and a barrage of hammerfists secured the finish.
In his post-fight interview, Topuria entertained fights with Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, but highlighted that he wants the Volkanovski rematch first.
Topuria's 2024 resume might be one of the best in UFC history, with shutout knockouts over two of the top-three featherweights of all time.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 308 Post-Fight Press Conference Following Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
- Fans Shocked by Khamzat Chimaev's Lightning-Fast Finish Over Robert Whittaker
- Khamzat Chimaev Runs Through Robert Whittaker at UFC 308
- Magomed Ankalaev Calls for Alex Pereira Title Fight after UFC 308
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.