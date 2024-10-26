MMA Knockout

And Still! Ilia Topuria Knocks out Max Holloway to Retain UFC Gold

Topuria cracks Holloways granite chin at UFC 308.

Mathew Riddle

Topuria (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) / (UFC)

Ilia Topuria is the first man to secure a knockout against Max Holloway.

Topuria defended his featherweight throne against Holloway in the marquee fight at UFC 308 on October 26. It felt like it would be a long night for 'El Matador' as Holloway pulled away with volume and cruel techniques like knee-stomps.

This changed in the third round when Topuria hurt Holloway with a straight right hand. Smelling blood, Topuria stalked a wobbly Holloway and entered the pocket. Topuria landed a flush left hook which sent Holloway to the canvas, and a barrage of hammerfists secured the finish.

In his post-fight interview, Topuria entertained fights with Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, but highlighted that he wants the Volkanovski rematch first.

Topuria's 2024 resume might be one of the best in UFC history, with shutout knockouts over two of the top-three featherweights of all time.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

