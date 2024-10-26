MMA Knockout

UFC 308 Post-Fight Press Conference Following Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

The UFC 308 post-fight press conference is coming at you live right after Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; UFC CEO Dana White speaks at a press conference after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; UFC CEO Dana White speaks at a press conference after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Once the UFC 308 action has come to a close, be sure not to miss the post-fight press conference.

Fans have been treated to the main event UFC Featherweight Championship fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The co-main event saw a shockingly quick finish with Khamzat Chimaev forcing Robert Whittaker to tap out.

What will Dana White and the UFC 308 winners have to say in the aftermath?

FANS SHOCKED BY KHAMZAT CHIMAEV'S LIGHTNING-FAST FINISH OVER ROBERT WHITTAKER

UFC 308 Post-Fight Presser

The UFC 308 post-fight press conference has a tentative start time for 5:15 p.m. ET. Keep in mind that the start time can be changed to begin earlier or later.

You can watch the live feed below:

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV RUNS THROUGH ROBERT WHITTAKER AT UFC 308

Fernando Quiles Jr.
FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

