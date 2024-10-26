UFC 308 Post-Fight Press Conference Following Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Once the UFC 308 action has come to a close, be sure not to miss the post-fight press conference.
Fans have been treated to the main event UFC Featherweight Championship fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The co-main event saw a shockingly quick finish with Khamzat Chimaev forcing Robert Whittaker to tap out.
What will Dana White and the UFC 308 winners have to say in the aftermath?
FANS SHOCKED BY KHAMZAT CHIMAEV'S LIGHTNING-FAST FINISH OVER ROBERT WHITTAKER
UFC 308 Post-Fight Presser
The UFC 308 post-fight press conference has a tentative start time for 5:15 p.m. ET. Keep in mind that the start time can be changed to begin earlier or later.
You can watch the live feed below:
KHAMZAT CHIMAEV RUNS THROUGH ROBERT WHITTAKER AT UFC 308
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.