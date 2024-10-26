Fans Shocked by Khamzat Chimaev's Lightning-Fast Finish Over Robert Whittaker
Fans have shared their reaction to the UFC 308 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.
Whittaker and Chimaev shared the Octagon in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This was a pivotal middleweight clash, as the winner would likely secure a future 185-pound title opportunity.
Now that the dust has settled, fans have taken to social media to respond.
In the opening round, Chimaev quickly took Whittaker down. While the former middleweight champion attempted to scramble, his opponent stuck to him. Chimaev then locked up a face crank and forced Whittaker to tap right away.
Fight fans were stunned by how quickly Chimaev was able to get the job done.
"THE WOLF AND HIS PREY."
"Khamzat is scary ddp is in trouble."
"Unbelievable performance by Khamzat, dominance personified."
"Bobby knuckles will be sucking his dinner through a straw for the next few weeks."
The UFC commentary team suggested that Chimaev's performance may have allowed him to skip the line over Sean Strickland to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers agree.
One thing is for sure, and that's UFC CEO Dana White was impressed by the performance of "Borz." He sought out Chimaev immediately after the fight, and one has to think that a potential title fight was discussed.
