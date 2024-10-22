Popular UFC Fighter Hints at Future Bare-Knuckle Boxing Career
One prominent UFC name wouldn't be opposed to fighting under bare-knuckle rules.
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker is no stranger to getting in some wars. "The Hangman" has been inside the Octagon with the likes of Dustin Poirier. A little blood has never stopped Hooker from giving it his all until he can't anymore or the final horn sounds.
That's why it may come as little surprise that he'd be interested in a bare-knuckle boxing run.
Dan Hooker Open to Bare-Knuckle Fighting
During an appearance on "The Helwani Show," Dan Hooker was asked if a future in bare-knuckle boxing would be appealing to him. His answer was clear.
"I cannot say that my knuckles were not getting itchy for that," Hooker said. "That looks like some fun, that I would do for fun. I don't think there's much of a question whether or not I would do bare knuckle fighting. That's my retirement fund."
Hooker was in the corner of MMA journalist Oscar Willis for a BKFC fight against Ben Davis earlier this month. Willis scored a TKO win in the first round.
Before he dips a toe in bare-knuckle fighting, Hooker is hoping to secure a big money fight against Conor McGregor. The two have been quite chummy as of late and have discussed the possibility of sharing the Octagon.
