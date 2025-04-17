Ilia Topuria sends strong message regarding UFC lightweight title shot
Ilia Topuria has laid out his plans for what’s next for his career, and it’s rather simple: transitioning to lightweight means it’s title shot or bust.
In an interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan released Wednesday, Topuria explained why he doesn’t need a tune-up fight to prove he can become a champion again.
"I would like to fight with [UFC lightweight champion],” Topuria said. “Islam [Makhachev], that is for sure, I would like to fight him.”
Topuria provided more details as to why Makhachev owes him the opportunity regardless of Topuria’s introduction to the division.
“I wouldn't fight for a No. 1 contender fight. If Islam decides he doesn't want to fight me. I'll sit until you're gonna have to fight me," Topuria said. "You say you are the world champion, and you're going to keep dominating the division and all that? I'm here.
"You can't keep avoiding me all the time. I don't think they would put me on the sidelines because I vacated the belt because I told them I wouldn't fight at 145 again, but I got a promise that I would fight for the title in my next fight. So, how much time will you stop me from fighting?"
There is one condition, however. Topuria told Rogan the UFC supposedly offered a fight against former double-champion Conor McGregor. If it were to come to fruition, Topuria said he would accept.
“Why not? I wouldn’t say no.”
Nevertheless, Topuria says he knows what he wants next. Now it’s about putting the pieces together and finalizing a workable deal.
More MMA Knockout News
- Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 314 salary 'leak' isn’t what it seems
- Backstage video reveals what Dana White said to Paddy Pimblett after UFC 314
- UFC 314's Michael Chandler responds to devastating Paddy Pimblett defeat
- UFC star Ian Garry explains exactly why he’ll finish Carlos Prates
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.