MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria sends strong message regarding UFC lightweight title shot

Ilia Topuria mapped out his next steps

Zain Bando

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ilia Topuria has laid out his plans for what’s next for his career, and it’s rather simple: transitioning to lightweight means it’s title shot or bust.

In an interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan released Wednesday, Topuria explained why he doesn’t need a tune-up fight to prove he can become a champion again.

"I would like to fight with [UFC lightweight champion],” Topuria said. “Islam [Makhachev], that is for sure, I would like to fight him.”

Topuria provided more details as to why Makhachev owes him the opportunity regardless of Topuria’s introduction to the division.

“I wouldn't fight for a No. 1 contender fight. If Islam decides he doesn't want to fight me. I'll sit until you're gonna have to fight me," Topuria said. "You say you are the world champion, and you're going to keep dominating the division and all that? I'm here.

"You can't keep avoiding me all the time. I don't think they would put me on the sidelines because I vacated the belt because I told them I wouldn't fight at 145 again, but I got a promise that I would fight for the title in my next fight. So, how much time will you stop me from fighting?"

There is one condition, however. Topuria told Rogan the UFC supposedly offered a fight against former double-champion Conor McGregor. If it were to come to fruition, Topuria said he would accept.

“Why not? I wouldn’t say no.”

Nevertheless, Topuria says he knows what he wants next. Now it’s about putting the pieces together and finalizing a workable deal.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News