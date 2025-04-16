Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 314 salary 'leak' isn’t what it seems
Reports of Paddy Pimblett's alleged UFC 314 purse simply aren't true...
UFC doesn't disclose the payouts of its fighters. It's up to the athletic commissions, or the fighters, to disclose payouts upon request. Reports of Pimblett's alleged $506,000 UFC 314 salary are make-belief until the figures are confirmed by an official source.
Read the smallprint...
Estimated payouts aren't real and UFC deems purses a 'trade secret'
Websites like BetMGM give an 'estimated payout' in all of their fighter salary articles. There is no justification or background for their figures, and the only solid estimation is the addition of the $50,000 bonuses.
In fact, for events like UFC 314 that take place in Miami, Florida, payouts are almost entirely off limits. As of April 2021, UFC deemed purses a 'trade secret' and they are no longer available as public records, per Nolan King.
UFC fighter pay we can determine
What we can determine on fight night is UFC's promotional guidelines compliance pay, which MMAKO did a compliance payout article for UFC 314. Here, Pimblett earned $6,000 for having six fights in the Octagon. Add on his bonus, we can confirm Pimblett earned a minimum of $56,000 for his appearance at UFC 314.
Pimblett did discuss his earnings for his first few UFC fights. 'The Baddy' took the minimum UFC payout of $10k/$10k to begin his career in the Octagon, and has progressed from here.
MMA Knockout has requested fighter information from the Florida State Athletic Commission, and will update this space with any reply.
