Ilia Topuria weighs-in on fight between his 'sons' Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes
Ilia Topuria was asked his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.
The Featherweight Title Left Behind
The UFC featherweight champion never lost his title to anyone, shocking the world a few weeks ago when he announced he was going to relinquish the belt for a future at lightweight. As a result, former champ (and foe of Topuria's) Alexander Volkanovski will now fight Diego Lopes for the vacant title at UFC 314 in Miami next month.
Volkanovski's arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, 16-1 at 145lbs with wins over Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (twice), Yair Rodriguez, and more. Volkanovski, 36, had hoped to rematch Topuria in an effort to avenge his KO loss at UFC 298, the night he lost the title.
In the opposite corner, Diego Lopes wasn't even on the UFC roster at this time two years ago. A close decision loss to Movsar Evloev and one five-fight win streak later, the six years younger Lopes gets his first crack at the world title on April 12.
Ilia Topuria's Thoughts On Volkanovski vs. Lopes
So, who does Ilia Topuria favor in the battle for his vacant belt?
"It's difficult to predict my sons' fight," Topuria said, when asked for his prediction at a press conference on Saturday. "I don't know, but I wish good luck to both.
"Everyone knows who's in charge of the division," Topuria added. "I have left them a toy to have fun with. Although, it's important to them, I don't need any belt."
Moving on from his rivals in the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria has recently teased a massive announcement, leaving many to wonder who "El Matador's" next opponent will be.
