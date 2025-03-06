UFC releases two veterans following Fight Night losses last weekend
Last Saturday's co-headliner Julian Marquez is no longer on the UFC roster.
The UFC, the world's premier MMA promotion, parted ways with a couple more fighters in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 103 last weekend. The co-main event saw Cody Brundage and the 34-year-old Marquez fight for their jobs as middleweights who hadn't won in a while.
UFC Releases Julian Marquez & Andrea Lee
A fire-fight for as long as it lasted, Brundage scored a thrilling comeback KO of Marquez in the opening round. This would be Marquez's final fight in the UFC following four-straight losses.
On Wednesday, Marquez and flyweight Andrea Lee were removed from the UFC.com roster (h/t: Tom Feely).
A decision loss to JJ Aldrich on Saturday brought Lee's record down to 13-11 as a pro, 5-9 in the UFC. Lee has lost six fights in a row, all by decision, including a split decision against top contender Maycee Barber.
One of Lee's best performances came in her UFC debut back in 2018 where she earned 'Fight of the Night' honors against Veronica Hardy.
As for Marquez, the middleweight started off his UFC run strong at 3-1 before the losses piled up, originally winning a contract with a viral headkick KO of Phil Hawes in 2017.
The Miley Cyrus Storyline
Outside of the Octagon, some fans believe Julian Marquez 'fumbled' the widely-famous Miley Cyrus after asking her to be his valentine after a win at UFC 258.
Cyrus said she would have been his, had he shaved her initials 'MC' into his chest hair. Marquez didn't oblige, with Cyrus quickly losing interest.
