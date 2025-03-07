How to watch UFC 313 & betting odds for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The UFC stays put in Las Vegas, as it is the promotion's unofficial "Week 2" of March events to take place in Sin City. Saturday night, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title opposite Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in what is Pereira's fourth fight in nearly a year.
Pereira vs. Ankalaev
Since winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in Nov. 2023 against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a vacant title bout, Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) has rattled off three straight-finishes, two of which came against former champions.
At UFC 300 last April, Pereira flatlined Jamahal Hill by first-round KO. Hill had never formally lost his title, vacating it to undergo rehab and repair a torn Achilles which kept him out of action for the remainder of 2023 after winning the belt.
Two months later, Pereira replaced the UFC 303 main event, which was set to feature Conor McGregor's return opposite Michael Chandler. McGregor injured his toe in the weeks leading up to the fight, forcing the UFC to scramble before re-booking the Prochazka fight. Pereira again passed with flying colors, needing just over five minutes to finish Prochazka by KO/TKO.
Last October at UFC 307, Khalil Rountree Jr. arguably gave Pereira his toughest fight to-date. Rountree Jr. was likely on his way to winning the fight before Pereira eventually found an opening for a fourth-round TKO stoppage capped off by an uppercut to secure the win.
Pereira and Ankalaev's (20-1 MMA, 11-1-1, 1 NC UFC) war of words goes back a good bit, but it came to a heated climax at the UFC 313 pre-fight presser Thursday when Ankalaev began to make bold predictions about how the fight is going to transpire Saturday night.
“In this fight, everyone is against me,” Ankalaev said.
Ankalaev added the fans will respect him after he beats Pereira.
“Everyone is saying, ‘Chama, Chama, Chama.’ But guess what? Chama time is over," Ankalaev added.
Meanwhile, Pereira kept it simple.
"The goal is to fight and put on a show for you guys [at T-Mobile Arena]," Pereira said. "Chama."
The Rest Of UFC 313
The card features 12 fights, including a critical lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) and Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), plus a mix of prospects and veteran contenders throughout the night.
The card begins with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET/3;30 p.m. PT, followed by the televised portion across the ESPN networks at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT before it caps off with the pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Check out the running bout order and odds below, as of Friday morning.
UFC 313 Fight Card & Betting Odds
UFC 313 Main Card (PPV)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-110) – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (even odds)
• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje (+136) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-162), lightweight
• Jalin Turner (+105) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-125), lightweight
• Amanda Lemos (+120) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-142), strawweight
• King Green (+330) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-425), lightweight
UFC 313 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN News)
• Curtis Blaydes (-325) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+260), heavyweight
• Joshua Van (-170) vs. Rei Tsuruya (+142), flyweight
• Brunno Ferreira (+120) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-142), middleweight
• Alex Morono (+550) vs. Carlos Leal (-800), welterweight
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
• Mairon Santos (-290) vs. Francis Marshall (+235), featherweight
• Chris Gutierrez (-118) vs. John Castaneda (-102), bantamweight
• Djorden Santos (-198) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+164), middleweight
