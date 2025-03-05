‘Imma get hate for this,’ Jamahal Hill picks between Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev
Jamahal Hill's prediction for UFC 313 may surprise you.
The UFC light heavyweight title, once held by Hill in 2023, is on the line again as Champion Alex Pereira meets undeniable contender Magomed Ankalaev in five rounds or less in Las Vegas.
Hill has history with Pereira and Ankalaev, moreso "Poatan", losing by first-round knockout in their UFC 300 clash last year. Hill's yet to share the Octagon with Ankalaev, who's unbeaten in his last 13 fights.
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC 313 - Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Hill's Pick For Pereira vs. Ankalaev
Days away from the UFC 313 headliner, Hill isn't letting Pereira's KO over him cloud his judgement.
"I know I'm gonna get hate for this one, but I get hate anyway. F*** y'all. I'm probably gonna go with Magomed," Hill predicted on his YouTube channel. "I feel he has more tools to win. Obviously Alex has that one-hit wonder if he catches you, he can put you away. But I believe Magomed also has that."
Hill Believes Ankalaev Has 'More Ways To Win'
Ankalaev (20-1-1) has 11 career knockouts (Pereira has 10 in MMA), all of his other wins coming by decision. The one-time title challenger is arguably Pereira's most well-rounded opponent to date.
"He has his speed, the patience to counter. He's been in this position before and he let the title slip away from - slip out of his hands once before," Hill said of Ankalaev fighting to a split draw in his one and only title fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282.
Retired UFC women's double-champion sparks rumors of comeback fight
"I believe he'll be a lot more focused, locked in for this. I believe he just has more ways. Ultimately, he just has more ways to win. I'm gonna go with Magomed Ankalaev," Hill added.
More UFC & MMA News
• Paul Hughes set to headline PFL Belfast card after war with Usman Nurmagomedov
• Lightweight star undergoes surgery after UFC 313 withdrawal
• Charlie Cox ‘surprised’ MMA coach in training for 'Daredevil: Born Again'
• (Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.