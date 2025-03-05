Retired UFC women's double-champion sparks rumors of comeback fight
Could the “The Lioness” be thinking about a return to the UFC Octagon?
Future UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes
Considered by many to be the greatest female fighter in the history of MMA, Amanda Nunes won and defended both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight belts during her incredible ten-year run in the UFC.
The Brazilian’s resume includes a pair of wins over current Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, former champions Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Raquel Pennington, and also current bantamweight queen Julianna Peña.
Peña famously upset Nunes as a massive underdog at UFC 269 when she submitted the champion in the second round, but “The Lioness” reclaimed her belt in their immediate rematch and defended it once more against Irene Aldana before announcing her retirement from fighting.
Nunes Considering An Octagon Return?
Now closing in on two years since she last entered the Octagon, Nunes is still active in the gym and appears to be in such good shape that fans online are wondering if the 36-year-old might be preparing for a comeback fight.
Folllowing Nunes’ retirement after UFC 289, her former opponent Pennington won the vacant belt against Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297 but relinquished the title to Peña via razor-thin split decision last October.
The current expectation is that “The Venezuelan Vixen” will kick off her second title reign against former PFL star Kayla Harrison at some point in the near future, and given Nunes’ history with Peña as well as the prospect of a superfight with Harrison the former double-champion may well be considering a return to action.
“The Lioness” would be far from the first fighter to rethink retirement after a relatively short period away. Whle fans would love to see the Harrison fight or the conclusion of her trilogy with Peña, it’s safe to say that Nunes’ legacy in UFC and MMA history is already secure.
